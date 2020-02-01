advertisement

Devin Vassell scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half and made all seven of his 3-point attempts to push Florida State No. 5 to a 74-63 victory over Virginia Tech in an Atlantic Coast game. Atlantic Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

The Seminoles (18-3, 8-2 ACC) withdrew after losing to Virginia on Tuesday. They have won 11 of their last 12 games, including eight of their last nine ACC games.

Vassell scored half of Florida State points from half time when the Seminoles led 34-29. He made all six of his field goal attempts, including five 3-pointers, for 17 points. He finished the game making 8 of 10 hits overall.

Virginia Tech (14-8, 5-6) was led by Tyrece Radford’s 18 points. Landers Nolley II had 14 points with seven rebounds and Hunter Cattoor added 10 points.

The Hokies have lost three straight games and four of their last five.

Wyatt Wilkes assisted Florida State in the first half with all eight of his points, making 3 of 4 shots from the field with 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.

Radford and Cattoor each had 10 points in the half for Virginia Tech. They combined to shoot 9 of 13 from the field and Cattoor was 2 of 4 from the 3-point range.

After Nahiem Alleyne cut Florida State’s lead to 38-34 with 17:55 left in regulation, the Seminoles used split runs 8-2 and 9-2 to win the division.

Florida State built its lead to 60-44 with 9:25 left, but Virginia Tech rallied with nine unanswered points. Alleyne’s Dunk with 6:23 remaining reduced the lead to 60-53. The Hokies would never come nearer.

Florida The other state hosts North Carolina on Monday. Virginia Tech’s next match is at Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

