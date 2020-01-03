advertisement

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves to make a pair of first period goals as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning managed to win 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each scored in the first period for the Lightning, who selected the season-winner top five in five games. They have also come out victorious in 13 straight contests against Division Division Atlantic foes, with that race starting with a 3-1 win at Bell Center in Montreal on October 15.

Defender Jeff Petry scored early in the first period and Carey Price made 21 saves, but the Canadians failed to pick Vasilevskiy again and dropped their fourth inning.

advertisement

Tampa Bay opened the scoring just 42 seconds into the contest after defensive back Erik Cernak delivered a shot from the point that Cirelli deflected past prize. Cirelli, who also scored in the Lightning’s 5-4 win over Montreal last Saturday, has four goals in his last four games.

Petry responded over five minutes later after recovering from a foul from Vasilevskiy for his sixth goal of the season. Max Domi scored an assist on Petry’s sixth goal of the season to extend his point to eight games.

The Lightning regained the lead at 8:28 of the first period after Price badly disrupted his net. The former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient paid for the mistake, as Brayden Point immediately found Kucherov at the doorstep for an easy conversion.

Montreal was busy before the game, putting alternate captain Brendan Gallagher on injured reserve with a sustained concussion during Tuesday’s second 3-1 loss to Carolina after receiving an involuntary knee to the head from teammate Ben Chiarot.

The Canadians also acquired Marco Scandella from Buffalo and sent his defender Mike Reilly to Ottawa in another trade. Montreal provided forward services Andrew Sturtz and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Senators in exchange for Reilly, while sending a fourth-round pick to the Sabers.

– Starting the media level

advertisement