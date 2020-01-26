advertisement

Vasant Raiji never scored a ton in the nine top-notch matches he participated in, but ended a century of his life on Sunday! The oldest living Indian first-class cricket player, born on January 26, 1920, was 100 years old.

Raiji, a batsman living in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai, played for Bombay and Baroda before moving to his family business of accounting.

I wish you a very special 100th birthday, Shri Vasant Raiji.

Steve & I had a wonderful time listening to some amazing cricket stories about the past.

Thank you for sharing a treasure of memories about our beloved sport. pic.twitter.com/4zdoAcf8S3

– Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2020

He made his first-class debut in 1939 for a team at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) that played against the Central Provinces and Berar in Nagpur. Although it turned out not to be a memorable trip for Raiji – he was fired for a duck in the first innings, followed by one in the second innings – this game inspired Raiji to take the game seriously.

Finally, he had the opportunity to share the dressing room with Lala Amarnath, Vijay Merchant, CK Nayudu and Vijay Hazare.

Vasant Raiji

Born: January 26th, 1920

Top games: 9

Teams: Bombay / Baroda

Running: 277

Highest score: 68

Average: 23.08

Although he later switched to a chartered accountant, his love of cricket never waned. He wrote books about cricketers – Victor Trumper, CK Nayudu, LP Jai. And was also one of the founding members of the Jolly Cricket Club. Even though memory doesn’t work as well these days, it is still important for Raiji to watch cricket on TV.

Raiji had written books about many cricketers, including one about the former Australian cricketer Victor Trumper. – Vivek Bendre

A few weeks ago, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Waugh visited Raiji to spend some time with him. They talked about cricket and celebrated Raiji’s birthday by cutting a cake. “It was a fun meeting. Raiji really enjoyed the evening with Sachin and Steve,” said someone who accompanied Waugh and Tendulkar to Raiji’s home.

