Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Opposed by B.C. the government, sued by opponents and abused by its federal owners, is facing a huge cost overrun.

The Trans Mountain project is now projected to cost $ 12.6 billion, compared to the recent published price of $ 7.4 billion.

This is not some summary of the murder mystery plot. There were plenty of signs that costs were going up, though not at this level.

It represents a 70 per cent increase since the project was approved by Ottawa less than four years ago. And if you really want to see ugly math, it’s 133 percent higher than the $ 5.4 billion figure floated seven years ago.

Blech.

“This has gone through many years of delays, delays due to political interference … and legal warfare,” Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in an interview.

“Had it been built as planned and in service many years ago, we would not have seen the price escalation.”

If there is any good news for Alberta in the latest development, it is that this escalation will not leave provincial taxpayers on the hook for a $ 2 billion slice of the top tab.

The idea was first discussed in 2018 when the Trudeau government bought the pipeline, and the province apparently agreed to help pay for the budget surpluses. The deal involving Alberta was non-binding and never formalized, according to Savage.

Regardless, the project is now finally being built.

On Friday, the CEO of Trans Mountain Corp. Ian Anderson confirmed that the expansion project will begin operations in December 2022, well beyond the initial estimates of 2017 when the project was owned by Kinder Morgan.

Once completed, it will triple the amount of oil and refined products that can be shipped from the Edmonton area to Burnaby, B.C.

It is a critical step to unlock the pipeline blockages that crush the province.

The escalation in expansion prices was completely predictable, given the record of other major energy projects that have seen budgets increase over the years.

But frequent delays are a different story, and some were preventable.

After an initial request was filed with federal regulators in 2013, the Trudeau government approved the project three years later.

Despite being praised for national interest, she faced strong opposition from the John Horgan government in British Columbia and a relentless campaign to block the Trans Mountain expansion prompted Kinder Morgan to take bail.

It sold the pipeline to the federal government for $ 4.5 billion in 2018.

At the time, the Notley government said it would commit up to $ 2 billion to cover costs stemming from “unforeseen circumstances”.

In return, it would end up with a little equity capital.

Apparently, this was a non-binding letter that did not create contractual requirements and “we were not asked for financial assistance,” Savage said.

Officials in Ottawa confirm that the federal government is the sole owner of the project, though it is unclear why this agreement was never turned into an official agreement.

Regardless, a stunning court ruling in 2018 delayed federal approval for the project, in part because the federal government blocked consultations with affected Indigenous communities in B.C.

This led to delays of almost a year. Ottawa repaired the project last summer, a process that resisted a critical court challenge this week.

“Delays are money and we have to manage through delays as we have in recent years,” Anderson told reporters.

Trans Mountain, now a Crown corporation, has spent $ 2.5 billion so far to reach the expansion project at this point, with construction underway in parts of Alberta and British Columbia.

It will cost an additional $ 8.4 billion to complete the pipeline and another $ 1.7 billion in financial costs.

The mime is driven by a number of factors, including continuous construction, over and over, and changes in some of the design and safety features, such as improved leak detection monitoring.

It’s not the same project as it was three years ago, Anderson said.

It remains confident that it is commercially viable, has carriers, and will generate at least $ 1.5 billion in EBITDA (interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in its first full year of operation.

“The economy remains strong,” he said

But this has not been a cost-free exercise in pipeline paralysis.

Jobs and investment have already been lost due to a deep cut that has blocked Western Canada’s heavy oil, causing the province to cut production.

A higher price will cost carriers through higher fares.

“Paying more for the same pipe pipe won’t get you any more value. Seed means lower netbacks to producers in Alberta, and that means lower taxable income, lower royalties and less profit, and therefore less investment, ”said Richard Masson, former CEO of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission.

“There’s a lot of blame to see how long this has taken and therefore how much it will cost.”

It could also affect the sale price when Ottawa sells it back to the private sector once the project is removed. Some Indigenous-led groups, such as Project Reconciliation, have indicated that they want to buy a majority stake in the pipeline once it is available.

“I think that number is still capable,” said Steve Mason, the Managing Director of the Reconciliation Project.

“We are ready to pay, at a limit.”

Anderson is convinced that the current timeline and capital cost estimates are achievable.

However, history has taught us that there may be even more roadblocks or uncertainties, such as civil disobedience and future legal action.

There is a huge price tag to pay for the delays that have plagued this project over the years – and $ 12.6 billion tells only part of the story.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

