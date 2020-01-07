advertisement

One week into a new year, here are three crucial questions to think about the state of the economy.

In the face of rising geopolitical tensions in the energy sector, what is the outlook for oil markets in 2020?

Given the rising unemployment rates, will the job situation in Alberta improve?

And after a slide in home prices, when will the local real estate market return to equilibrium?

In a series of interviews, some senior analysts weighed in with their expectations of these key areas of the economy.

What will happen to the oil markets and the energy sector?

The year is already starting with a sudden stalemate for oil markets, with prices fueled more by heightened geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

A US drone strike last week killed prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the consequences pushed global crude prices higher on Friday and Monday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil has risen more than $ 2 since his death, closing Monday at $ 63.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its highest point since last spring.

That increase rises in price heels climbing more than 10 percent between late November and New Year’s Day.

“There are more fundamental reasons in the last month that support oil prices than we have seen in the last year,” said analyst Jeremy McCrea of ​​Raymond James.

Analysts point to the increased risk of conflict in the Middle East as a factor pushing higher prices. (An expected fall in spending on shale oil developments and a possible China-US settlement. Trade dispute could push markets.)

Ian Nieboer, managing director of RS Energy Group, said the situation in the Middle East reduces the possibility of a resolution that will see more Iranian oil barrels coming into the global market in 2020.

He remains cautious about the industry outlook this year and expects companies to stay disciplined in their approach to spending.

“I’m not expecting a big event,” Nieboer said.

A new report from consultancy Deloitte predicts that WTI oil prices will average US $ 58 a barrel in 2020, though they may move higher depending on how geopolitical issues unfold in the coming weeks, said Andrew Botterill, national oil and gas leader Deloitte.

However, the world still has access to a lot of oil, he noted.

“Overall, we will see producers be a little safer, see higher prices in the first half of the year and … then we can see producers start spending a little more capital,” he added Botterill.

What’s happening on the employment front?

Job-seeking Albertans faced a tough market in the second half of last year, after more than 18,000 positions disappeared in November and the unemployment rate climbed above seven percent – a full percentage point higher than one year ago.

The economy is expected to regain momentum this year, but will companies invest more money and create more jobs?

Alicia Macdonald of the Conference Board of Canada said Alberta’s economy is likely to expand by about 2.5 per cent this year as some increased investment occurs in the province.

But she doesn’t see it translating into a flood of new jobs.

“Unfortunately in 2020, we do not see a significant return to the cards,” Macdonald said. “We will see job cuts in the public administration sector and we will see jobless growth throughout the year and will not peak until the end of 2021.”

The Conference Board expects the unemployment rate to average 7.8 percent this year. Overall employment is projected to increase, but Alberta will also see more people looking for work.

However, some economists see better prospects ahead.

“To the extent that we expect to see some improvement in economic growth and investment in the province in 2020, that will feed into higher numbers of jobs and should lower the unemployment rate slightly,” said Mike Holden, chief economist of the Alberta Business Council.

The increase should come from energy sector activity, construction and the impact of Alberta by lowering the corporate tax rate, he said.

What will happen to the housing market?

The real estate market has been on a bumpy ride in recent years.

Calgary property valuation data released last week shows the typical home has fallen by four percent in value for the new year. (Valuation data is based on asset valuations as of July 2019.)

According to the Calgary Real Estate Board, standard home prices dropped in 2019 (to $ 418,500 in December), though sales increased by about one percent.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said some modest increases in local employment and a slight easing in mortgage rates encouraged more home sales last year.

As for the outlook for 2020?

“Our market is oversized, but we are beginning to see signs of price stabilization,” she said.

Canada’s top Mortgage and Housing analyst Taylor Pardy expects housing startups will rise slightly this year and improve in 2021, driven by factors such as population growth.

The average price for a home in Calgary will increase by about one percent this year, according to CMHC.

Calgary still has a large number of existing homes on the market and new homes that have been built but not yet sold, giving potential buyers more room for price.

“As those levels of inventory are absorbed in the market, we are anticipating more balanced market conditions and, as a result, some slight price increases by the end of 2020,” Pardy said.

So you have it.

The energy market is starting the year on an upward trajectory, the labor market remains in a precarious situation and the housing market seems to be stabilizing.

It’s not a return to the glory days of a decade ago, but it looks more promising than the lukewarm start of 2019.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

