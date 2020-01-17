advertisement

On the playing field with the Canada Pipeline, there have been more head-to-head counterfeits and false starts than at a weekend flag football game.

But reading this week’s status report on the long-delayed Keystone XL project, it certainly looks like TC Energy Corp is planning to move forward with its $ 8 billion pipeline.

And Thursday’s ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada, rejecting a move by the British Columbia government to restrict heavy oil moving into that province and control what flows through the Trans Mountain pipeline, is a victory for that project.

More significantly, the three major oil pipeline developments that will expand removal capacity from Western Canada – Keystone XL, the Trans Mountain expansion and Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project – are all gaining traction at the same time. .

Fueled by the expectation that a cure could finally be for Western Canada’s pipeline problems.

“This has been the nirvana that everyone has been trying to achieve for the past 10 years,” said former TransCanada CEO Dennis McConaghy.

The first major piece of pipeline progress came earlier this week on the Keystone XL project.

TC Energy, the Calgary-based company formerly known as TransCanada, has not yet made a final investment decision, but is slowly moving development forward.

Seen in 2008, the project would transfer 830,000 barrels of oil a day from Western Canada to the city of Steele, Neb., Where it would eventually be shipped to U.S. refineries. of the Gulf Coast.

Been on an uncertain path for more than a decade, when the US President Barack Obama opposed the cross-border project in 2015. Two years later, President Donald Trump approved it, though Keystone XL has also faced a series of legal challenges from opponents.

A status report filed in a US court this week outlines the company’s plans for starting pre-construction activities next month, as well as construction work later this year.

This is not a final investment decision (FID) by the pipeline company.

However, the file is in line with what TC Energy had to do to keep the project on track for construction beginning in 2020 on a two-year construction, said McConaghy, who worked on the Keystone XL initiative before withdrew from TransCanada.

“I fully expect them to spend more money and that is really the meaningful thing. It means more real spending during the summer,” he said.

“This really is, de-facto, almost like FID.”

FIle photography of the unused pipe, prepared for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, sits heavily on October 14, 2014 outside Gascoyne, North Dakota.

Andrew Burton / Getty Images files

TC spokesman Terry Cunha said the company is still awaiting permits from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Army Corps of Engineers, but all major approvals in Canada have been obtained.

The legal risks facing the project are diminishing, though more challenges may be started by opponents seeking an injunction to stop construction.

More protests are also possible.

There are also political factors to consider.

A Stifel FirstEnergy report noted that a first thought is the US presidential election in 2020, given “significant project opposition from prominent Democratic presidential candidates.”

But this week’s update is modestly positive, setting targets for construction work next year, the report said.

Other important pipeline news came Thursday afternoon on the Trans Mountain expansion project.

The high court swiftly rejected a B.C. government attempt to try to fix the product that could move through the federally owned pipeline, which sends oil from the Edmonton area to Burnaby, B.C.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said if B.C. had prevailed, would allow for different sets of rules to be created in each province that regulates oil shipments to federally regulated pipelines.

That would have been a mess.

“It was a clear and decisive decision that delivers a clear message to governments – to all governments – that they must stay in their lane,” Savage told reporters in Calgary.

Sonya Savage, Minister of Energy speaks to the media after TMX returns to the McDougall Center in Calgary on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Another key decision is waiting on a legal challenge from some First Nations surrounding Ottawa’s reassessment of Trans Mountain expansion last year.

But Thursday’s ruling was a useful step for the energy sector, said McConaghy, who published a book last year on the split in the pipeline debate in Canada.

“This removes one more concern and obstacle that could bring the project back,” he said.

Individually, these developments seem constructive for a province that wants far more energy infrastructure. But the big picture of the pipeline is starting to come together.

With construction resuming on Trans Mountain expansion last year and Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project expected to be completed on the U.S. side of the border – either later this year or in 2021 – the pipeline blockage that has limited the oil spill to Canada can be completed in a couple of years.

“This is a big change from where we were a year ago, when all three projects were in a state of disrepair,” National Financial Bank analyst Patrick Kenny said Wednesday.

“It opens the door to that next wave of rising oil prices.”

In its most recent forecast, the Canadian Petroleum Producers Association predicted that overall oil production in the country would increase by nearly 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2035 to reach almost 5.8 million bpd.

Adding about 1.7m bpd of pipeline capacity within the next few years will help unblock production growth, though other factors – such as oil prices and climate policies – will play a key role.

“There is a history where Western Canada can go beyond this period of austerity to be an unlimited market again,” said Kevin Birn of IHS Markit Energy Consulting.

These three major projects have not yet been completed. More twists and turns can happen within a year or two.

But it makes sense that all of these benefits of the pipeline are slowly moving the province a little closer to the target line.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

