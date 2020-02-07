advertisement

Suncor Energy CEO Mark Little is looking at this horizon in the oil giant’s next steps, as well as looking at the future of new pipelines and ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To the oil point, changes are coming on all these fronts.

During the company’s earnings call on Thursday, Little discussed Suncor’s plans to streamline some capital projects in its portfolio.

The Calgary-based company is moving forward with plans to dismantle its existing Firebag thermal oil operations to boost production while pushing its proposed meadow Green Creek project in the country.

Likewise, the $ 2 billion long-term plans at its Montreal refinery to refine petroleum bitumen – a strategy discussed and delayed last decade – have now been canceled forever.

Suncor is also preparing to make initial regulatory filings this quarter to give it the future opportunity to extend its base mine, potentially using a new technology that would lower its environmental footprint. (The project has not yet been sanctioned.)

“We are carefully evaluating future projects,” few analysts told the conference call.

“At the same time we are advancing new technology developments, which have the potential to significantly reduce capital and operating costs, greenhouse gas emissions and water use.”

Attempts to whitewash Firebag would potentially increase production by 20,000 to 30,000 barrels per day by 2025. Suncor has not set a price on the initiative but indicated it is cheaper than building a new greenfield project.

“At Firebag, we’re using a lot of existing assets that are on the ground,” Little said. “We feel very optimistic that we will do this work. Some of this activity is underway.”

Pictured is a well in the Suncor Firebag project.

Suncor

Analysts say the rationale for the move makes sense.

“It will be cheaper and will use new technologies. This will not only help reduce costs but also address emissions, “said Tight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick.

“The lowest hanging fruit for these thermal facilities is always bottled plants as opposed to building new plants,” added Mike Dunn, an analyst with Stifel FirstEnergy, which publishes research on Suncor.

Like most oil producers, Suncor is facing successive pressures of trying to squeeze costs to improve its competitiveness while reducing greenhouse gas emissions per barrel as output increases.

Dinara Millington, vice president of research at the Canadian Energy Research Institute, said the cost to expand an existing thermal oil project would usually be about half the development price of a similar-sized greenfield facility.

It is also an easy way to get approval for a phase (expansion) of an existing facility, “she added.

Climate issues are at the forefront of any discussion of building oil projects these days in a carbon-limited world as Canada strives to achieve zero-net emissions by 2050.

Last month, Cenovus Energy signaled that it intends to cut its barrel emissions by 30 percent by 2030. It has also adopted a goal of achieving zero-net emissions within three decades. Canadian Natural Resources and Meg Energy have similar goals.

Suncor previously set a target of cutting its barrel emissions by 30 percent (from 2014 levels) by the end of this decade.

Little said the company is two-thirds of the way to its target, having recently given the green light to a new wind development and a new cogeneration project. In December, Suncor sanctioned the Forty Mile Wind Project in southern Alberta, expected to cost $ 300m to build.

In September, it announced plans to replace two older coke boilers fired with two high-efficiency cogeneration units at its oil plant north of Fort McMurray.

The company said the $ 1.4 billion project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with steam generation at the plant by about 25 percent.

“What we know why 2030 is not everything is solved and there is more that needs to be done. So some of these pieces of technology are really exploring some of the options for the future,” Little said.

Bima Baza in northern Alberta is Suncor’s largest oil sands project, producing 357,000 barrels a day of synthetic crude from its two refiners.

Postmedia

On the pipeline front, the CEO of Suncor is optimistic all three major projects that will ship more oil from Western Canada are progressing.

A positive decision this week by Minnesota regulators in the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project removed a major obstacle to that development. On Tuesday, a Federal Court of Appeal ruling upheld a request by some B.C. First Nations to Reject Federal Approval of Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion.

Recent decisions in the US have also been encouraging for the delayed development of Keystone XL, although TC Energy has not yet made a final investment decision.

Little said he expected the projects to move forward; the biggest debate has surrounded their time.

“We know that in today’s world, there is no straight line between the two points, trying to make some of this great infrastructure,” he added.

“We’re certainly not betting on our shareholders’ money on any particular timeframe.”

Timelines could be shifted for pipelines, and for proposed oil projects.

But one thing is clear for oil producers like Suncor: trying to cut costs and reduce emissions continues to pick up steam.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

