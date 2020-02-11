advertisement

With empty seats and a handful of tables in a Monday morning speech by Federal Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, it was easy to spot the elephant in the room at the downtown Calgary hotel.

However, the big question for the Alberta government and much of the province’s energy sector remained unanswered during his speech: Will Ottawa approve the Frontier oil mine?

The finance minister did not speak on the issue during his speech at the Economic Club of Canada and sidestepped the controversy when asked about it later by reporters.

advertisement

“Of course I know people are paying close attention to the Teck Frontier project. We are going through our process, which has been a solid process that will culminate in a cabinet decision, ”he said.

“We still haven’t reached that decision.”

Fair enough.

But the calculation is flaring up as another clash of energy environments in Canada is underway.

The Trudeau government has until the end of February to make a decision on the $ 20.6 billion oil mining project set up by Vancouver-based Teck Resources Ltd, though the federal cabinet may delay the decision.

Both sides are weighing heavily, with environmentalists and Liberal MPs opposing the initiative for the Kenney government and the indigenous communities living near the project that support it.

“Getting into this, we thought it would be an innovator to have 14 (indigenous) communities and approve the construction project,” Fort McKay Metis President Ron Quintal said in an interview.

Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Métis, on council in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Cullen Bird / Fort McMurray Today / Postmedia ORG XMIT Network: POS1706211440058925

A report last week by Reuters threw some gas into the political fire, suggesting the federal government was looking at some sort of aid package for Alberta if it rejects the Border, which Morneau later dismissed as inaccurate.

But the idea of ​​possible horse trading rightly sparked a swift response from the Kenney government, which said it would not change approval for the project for some federal money to help clean up the orphanage oil and gas wells.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney stepped up the tension Monday, releasing a four-page letter he wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week that insists there is no reason to deny the project and warned it would send a “reassuring signal” about it. with Ottawa’s goals for future oil or resource development projects.

Killing a project at this late hour “would echo in global markets like a knocking gate,” he wrote.

“Here in Alberta, it would be interpreted as a rejection of our most important industry and could raise the alienation of the west to a boiling point,” Kenney said.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon also reiterated the pressure, calling the approval “a non-negotiable item”.

“We have a crisis of unity in this province and (the rejection) will prove to many people within this province what they believe – and that is that Justin Trudeau and his government are out to get this province,” he said. “This would eventually arouse separatist sentiment within this province.”

Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon speaks to media in Calgary on Friday, February 7, 2020 and comments on the latest developments of the Teck Frontier project. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Some Liberal MPs have also recently spoken out against the venture after the federal government has engaged the country to achieve zero-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

As Ontario Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told HuffPost Canada last week: “If we’re really committed to net-zero by 2050 … I think it’s very easy.”

Partisan politics and rhetoric aside, let’s review the situation.

The development has gone through more than 10 years of consulting and Teck has spent about $ 1.1 billion so far on the project.

Frontier passed a comprehensive regulatory review by a joint federal-provincial review panel, which last year recommended that the project be approved.

As proposed, the mine would produce up to 260,000 barrels of oil per day and generate up to 2,500 operating jobs, but would also generate 4.1 megatons of carbon dioxide annually.

Last year, Ottawa pressured the Kenney government to embrace a 100-megatonne emissions cap on oil wells set by the former NDP government. If built, the Border would remain below the border with room to spare.

The panel said the project would cause “significant adverse project and cumulative effects on some environmental components and indigenous communities … we consider these effects justified and that the Frontier project is in the public interest.”

The indigenous communities in the proposed oil mine region want the project built.

However, Athabasca Chipewyan Nation First, which signed a support agreement with Teck, wrote a letter to Federal Minister of the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson last week, noting that he still has some tremendous environmental and cultural mitigation concerns that the government wants to address. Alberta.

“While Teck and Canada are dealing with us in good faith, we feel that Alberta has not taken its duty to consult seriously,” Chief Allan Adam wrote, stressing that it seems unlikely that the two sides could reach an agreement by the end of this month.

This can lead to a delayed decision.

Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation on the frozen shores of Lake Athabasca in Fort Chipewyan on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Vincent McDermott / Fort McMurray Today / Postmedia Network

Quintal said he is writing a letter to Wilkinson to emphasize Fort McKay Metis Nation’s support for the Border and to seek federal consultation before any decision is made, saying rejecting the development would be “a real slap in the face” “.

There are several reasons why the Frontier project can never be built, including low oil prices and the lack of a partner for such a large project.

But Ottawa should not underestimate a development that permeated all regulatory processes, only to have the federal government get nervous when the political temperature becomes uncomfortable.

The talk of secessionism seems overrated, but the rejection of the Border could become a symbol of Western alienation – and give investors another reason to avoid Canada.

The elephant in the room cannot be ignored for much longer, and the federal government does not have to go back with some peanuts to dispel Alberta’s anger if it tears down Teck.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

advertisement