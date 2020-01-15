advertisement

On the same bitterly cold morning that shareholders at one of the largest oil producers in the country officially voted to relocate its headquarters in the United States, the prime minister’s special representative for the Prairies stopped in Calgary.

It comes after the federal Liberal government was shut down by Alberta and Saskatchewan in the October election.

If Jim Carr wants to understand why so many people in this province are feeling overwhelmed or anxious, he chose a bloated day to do it with the latest news about Encana Corp.

In downtown Calgary on Tuesday, Encas security holders voted 90 percent in favor of relocating the corporate residence to the US and changing its name to Ovintiv Inc., a decision first announced in October. Its headquarters will now be in Denver.

The public utility didn’t allow the media at its special meeting in Calgary, so I can’t tell you what was said, though I told them it only took about 10 minutes.

I think there is not much left to say.

In a statement, the company reiterated the logic behind the shift, saying it would expose oil producers to the largest equity pools available in the US

She also insisted that the company’s office in Calgary, as well as offices in British Columbia and Nova Scotia, would continue to operate unchanged.

“We’re not moving people or offices. We’re not resting. It’s just the status quo,” company spokesman Cindy Hassler said.

“There is a lot of miscommunication or misunderstanding about what a residential movement means. We have a long and proud history in Canada and our plans will continue.”

Helpful is hearing no job loss. Encana has just over 1,000 workers based in Canada, including about 700 in Calgary.

But insurance does not eliminate the annoying concern that the move is of wider importance.

The Building Building, the central office of Enca in downtown Calgary. The company is moving its headquarters to the US and changing its name to Ovintiv.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Calgary

Encana, under CEO Doug Suttles since 2013, is expanding its US presence Texan began operating outside the Denver office in 2018, and the $ 7.7 billion acquisition of Houston-based Newfield Exploration on later that year the company gave a larger presence south of the border.

Industry players were not surprised when the headquarters moved to the US, where most of its assets and employees are now located. But the highlight of the decision, which is taking place during a period of economic transition for the province and the city, is troubling.

“It’s more of a symptom of a crisis,” former Alberta Energy and Finance Minister Ted Morton said Tuesday.

“Business is business and capital goes where it gets the best return, and this is not Western Canada anymore.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi called Tuesday’s vote a formality.

“I take Enca’s first-rate assurances that this is just a legalistic change … and they will not remove any work (from) Alberta,” he told reporters.

Most industry experts are not predicting another major producer will soon leave town, though some service companies have relocated both people and fraudsters to the US to pursue work after drilling has slowed in Western Canada.

“I don’t think moving companies are worrying. I think the concern is that Canadian companies will operate outside Canada more,” said Rafi Tahmazian, a senior portfolio manager at Canoe Financial.

“It’s a psychological thing, right, because we have to talk a lot about business confidence,” the mayor added.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to the media after an audience of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Indeed, losing the head office of a prominent power company during a period of job losses and economic flows only causes more anxiety for the future – that the sector faces significant challenges that need to be addressed, including pipeline access and the ability to mark future growth.

And that brings us to Carr’s visits.

The former federal minister of natural resources has the difficulty of gathering feedback in Alberta and Saskatchewan and then bringing them all back to the federal government.

Speaking at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce luncheon, the Winnipeg MP sent the right signals that he is hearing community concerns.

“It’s not just a matter of hearing. I think I have a reasonably good understanding of anxiety. Anxiety is produced by difficulties and is real,” he said.

In a province with a seven percent unemployment rate – Edmonton had the highest unemployment rate among the largest cities in Canada in December, while Calgary was among the highest – energy sector problems remain a concern.

Carr did not speak about Enca’s decision in his speech. Asked what his priorities are as prime minister’s special representative for the Prairies, he replied, “I want to make you happy.”

Jim Carr says the Liberal government is “very interested in the health of industry today and tomorrow.”

Jim Wells / Postmedia

One way to do this would be to examine the policies or decisions that have fueled investment in oil collection to leave the country in recent years.

When asked by reporters what signal he sends to see Encana move its corporate headquarters – or if the government is willing to take action to prevent further ventures from being relocated – he had little to offer.

“I will not comment on a corporate decision, but, of course, as a government, we are very interested in the health of the industry today and tomorrow,” he said.

Getting out and listening to Albertans is a start.

But at some point, it must lead to tangible changes, including policies that will help boost investment and jobs in the region, or anxiety will escalate.

If that happens, the frozen sentiment created by a large company relocating its headquarters to the US will give way to red anger in a province already worried about the future.

