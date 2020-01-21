advertisement

Fort McKay Metis Nation President Ron Quintal becomes animated as he talks about why his community supports a new oil mine in the region.

On Monday, as several indigenous groups gathered in Vancouver to call on Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson to reject the project, Quintal was busy explaining why he should move on.

He cited benefits for community members living and working in the area, with Border expected to create jobs and strengthen infrastructure.

“We were able to reach an agreement that will see prosperity for my community moving forward. Ultimately, as a leader, this is all you can try to do, improve the lives of your members,” he said in an interview.

“We are at the heart of petroleum oils and the fact of the matter is 99.9 percent of our people who work in petroleum and serve petroleum oils. So removing it and trying to shut it down does little for the good of my community “

The $ 20.6 billion oil mining project proposed by Vancouver-based Teck Resources was examined by a joint federal-provincial review panel that recommended its approval. The Kenney government wants to see it built.

An important decision by the Trudeau government is expected in late February on whether to obtain federal approval.

The pressure has increased in Ottawa in recent weeks, coming from both sides of a polarizing debate.

The Alberta government has painted it as an important measure of its relationship with the federal government, as opponents cite the project’s environmental impact and rise in greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

Teck has not made a final investment investment decision for development, located between Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan northeast of the province.

If built, Frontier development is expected to produce up to 260,000 barrels of oil per day by 2037. The company says the project will employ up to 2,500 people during the operation.

The joint review panel concluded that the project was in the public interest, but also revealed that it would create “negative project and cumulative effects on some environmental components and indigenous communities”.

It would generate about 4.1 megatons of carbon dioxide annually.

“This is absolutely a irresponsible, reckless project that cannot go ahead given the climate crisis,” Big Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said in Vancouver.

Much of the opposition on Monday focused on project emissions, but part of the criticism focused on it fueling the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“This Teck mine will affect our community, though it is hundreds of miles away from our community. This Teck mine is the mine that wants to ignite the Trans Mountain pipeline,” said Kanahus Manuel of Tiny House Warriors.

“The indigenous communities are united all along this road … and we will block this Teck mine from taking any shovels to the ground.”

But Teck has support agreements that cover all 14 indigenous communities in the project area, company spokesman Chris Stannell said in a statement. He also noted that the company has not specified how any of its oil will be shipped.

The Teck Frontier oil mine is currently awaiting approval from a joint provincial and federal panel.

Betting Rates /

Bloomberg

Attempts to see development blocked by the troubling federal government Quintal, who noted that extensive consultations were conducted in the field for the project.

The protesters do not speak for him or the Fort McKay Metis community, located about 20 miles south of the project.

“From my point of view, it’s a little insulting to the hard work of the community, the elders, the people, the kids who were all involved when it came to engaging with this project … and when they gave their blessing, that other indigenous groups didn’t are You will not respect it, “he added.

“At the end of the day, this is something that directly affects my territory and should depend on the indigenous people of this area.”

Bill Loutitt, CEO of McMurray Metis, has also backed the development and said he will advise the federal government to approve it. He noted that his community will have a say in the way the Border is developed.

“We’re concerned about the environment, just like they are,” Loutitt added.

“We’re better off internally, trying to make the changes to make sure you relieve the factors that will really hurt. And the way to do it is inside.”

Bill Loutitt, CEO of McMurray Metis, speaks at the Christmas Metis celebration at Shell Place on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Vincent McDermott / Fort McMurray Today / Postmedia Network

That leaves the federal government with a decision that will surely anger one side or the other.

The Trudeau government has signaled that it is committed to Canada achieving zero net emissions by 2050. But it is also said to support the energy sector and the acquisition of Canadian oil in international markets.

While it is not uncommon for anti-oil opponents to oppose such developments, autochthonous communities that support new projects and pipelines are becoming more vocal in making their views known, said historian Ken Coates, senior fellow at the Institute Macdonald-Laurier.

A tricky decision now faces the federal cabinet.

“From the federal government’s point of view, they’ve got themselves into a sacred mess, which is really hard to come up with because if you uphold Indigenous rights, you uphold the right of indigenous people to make land decisions. them, “he added.

“It’s a terrible thing at stake.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

