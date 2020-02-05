advertisement

Finally, the light at the end of the long, dark tunnel for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is no longer an oncoming train.

It’s daylight.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court of Appeal rejected an attempt by several First Nationals in British Columbia to overturn the Trudeau government’s approval of the project.

advertisement

The court unanimously rejected their request, paving the way for the expansion of the federal-owned pipeline to continue moving forward.

Construction has come on the rise in recent months on the project that will triple the amount of oil that can be shipped from Alberta to B.C. coast for export.

The decision comes just a day after regulators in Minnesota submitted to Enbridge’s Row 3 replacement project a positive decision – supporting a revised environmental impact statement – needed to move ahead with construction in that state.

It’s a double dose of progress for pipeline supporters, the Canadian oil industry and the Alberta government.

“All of this is really adding impetus collectively,” Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian Petroleum Producers Association, said in an interview.

“We need to see this as significant steps forward,” added Chris Bloomer, CEO of the Canadian Electricity Association.

“We’ve been going three steps forward, two steps forward, two steps forward, one step back. This is many steps forward now.”

This is an optimistic view of the Trans Mountain expansion, a project that was presented to Canadian regulators seven years ago and has hit more pits than a truck on a Prairie gravel road during the thawed spring.

However, legal barriers are slowly being removed. Construction is now underway. More than 2,200 people have been hired to work on the project.

It has an expected mid-year start date by the end of 2022.

As Precision Drilling Corp. CEO Kevin Neveu said Tuesday: “This is a bunch of bright light in a tunnel right now and we haven’t had it in a short time.”

Related

The pipeline expansion, which relocates oil and refined products from the Edmonton area to Burnaby, B.C., has already been considered in the national interest.

After the Trudeau government approved the project in 2016, it seemed to be moving toward completion, determined to provide relief to Canada’s compressed pipeline system by the end of 2019.

A startling ruling by the same Federal Court of Appeal in August 2018 ceased initial government approval, due in part to inadequate consultations conducted by Ottawa with affected First Nations.

In the latter case, the Coldwater Indian Band, Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and a band of several B.C. The first nations claimed that Ottawa had again failed to properly consult with them on development.

They argued that Canada was not involved in the open-minded process, noting that the federal government owns Trans Mountain after buying it two years ago for $ 4.5 billion.

On the other hand, the federal government – along with the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan acting as interventions – insisted the consultation was appropriate.

The court agreed.

In the new ruling, the judges noted that the federal government indicated that it understood the importance of the 2018 court ruling and Ottawa’s deficiencies in the previous consultation process.

The government invited 129 indigenous groups potentially affected by the enlargement to participate in the consultation process.

“After all, more than 120 either support it or do not oppose it,” the ruling noted.

“Contrary to what the applicants assert, this was nothing but a rubber stamping exercise.”

Dr. Nigel Bankes.

University of Calgary law professor Nigel Bankes said the federal government has been an “extremely slow learner” of conducting meaningful consultations with indigenous communities in the past, but now understands what is required.

“It is really important to note that Canada seems to be learning its lessons here, and hopefully this will be a model for the future,” he said.

Opponents may seek permission to appeal Tuesday’s ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada, though Bankes doubts this would be an uphill battle.

In Tuesday’s ruling, the judges found Ottawa’s approval of the project reasonable and also highlighted some key points.

“Applicants’ submissions are essentially that the project cannot be approved until all of their concerns are resolved to their satisfaction,” he said.

“If we accepted those submissions, as a practical matter the consultation would not end, the project would never be approved and the applicants would have the right to de facto have it.”

This addresses an important issue. Unanimous agreement is almost impossible to achieve in large projects. Delayed death has been a concern for developers of such big-ticket initiatives.

For the industry, the court provided the necessary clarity, as the decision is important “for both this project and future projects,” Neveu said.

But manufacturers and industry groups remain cautious about declaring victory, aware that energy infrastructure projects can quickly be avoided by unexpected developments.

And critics vowed on Tuesday to continue their campaign against the Trans Mountain expansion.

“We shouldn’t take anything for granted,” McMillan said.

Protesters march against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C., on March 10, 2018.

JASON REDMOND / AFP / Getty Images

The real test of industry optimism will come when companies feel confident enough in the adequate pipeline capacity that they spend more on increased production.

With oil closing at $ 49.61 a barrel on Tuesday and lowering Alberta’s production still in place, that won’t happen soon, even with positive pipeline decisions.

“It’s an important milestone, but I’ll save the celebration until we have products flowing through the pipe,” Athabasca Oil Corp. CEO Rob Broen said.

“All this is good for optimism, but before we start spending more money, we need more security.”

Bloomer is confident that all major pipeline proposals that will move Western Canadian oil to the market – Keystone XL, Trans Mountain and Line 3 – will be built.

However, after years of false starts, delays and disappointments, it will take time for the light of day to arrive.

“We’re at the bottom of a very long way,” Bloomer concluded.

“But it taught us a lot about how to act in the future, and that gives us great confidence.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

advertisement