What are the solutions to Canada’s deep divisions on energy issues, such as pipelines, petroleum oils and climate policies?

Sometimes, you have to look to the past to find clues about the way forward. And inevitably, it starts with an honest conversation about the facts.

For Calgary energy economist and author Peter Tertzakian, some insights can be found by examining a faded photograph, a charcoal wrapper, or a centuries-old utility bill.

These historical items and details of the people behind them help shape the stories in the new Tertzakian Energy project unveiled Wednesday.

The project includes a collection of short stories in his new book Investor Visit and Other Stories: Disorder, Denial and Transition in the Energy Business. It also includes about 100 online visas, some discussion guides and a digital hub, all dedicated to talking about energy and how it impacts society.

Described by Tertzakian as part library, part museum and part business school, Energyphile uses a variety of articles and anecdotes he has collected over the last 25 years to explain some of the intricacies facing global energy issues.

“It brings the past into the present to talk about the future,” Tertzakian, the executive director of the ARC Energy Research Institute, said in an interview this week.

“The idea is to get people talking.”

Best-selling author Peter Tertzakian gives a presentation on his new Energyphile experience at the Grand in Calgary on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

In his brief account of Alfred Dickie’s Bill of Services, Tertzakian examines a simple bill he found at an antique fair.

Dated 1915, bill by Halifax Electric Tramway Co. for Dickie details how much heat fuel the local businessman had used that month.

At the back of the bill, the company envisioned the benefits of gas cooking as the “cheapest, safest, cleanest and fastest” form of energy.

In an age where most homeowners relied on wood for heating, switching to gas would be an important step.

The bill shows how real energy prices have fallen over time, with inflation-adjusted prices for gas falling by 75 percent since paying Dickie’s bill 105 years ago.

More significantly, the bill marked “a symbolic moment, when consumers and suppliers lost a shared sense of responsibility for society’s energy needs,” he writes.

“In Canada, that rubber stamp on the utility bill was the point where you started getting your energy from places you didn’t know,” Tertzakian said.

“If you think about it today, we’ve moved away from where we get our electricity, our gas, everything we have to do with energy.”

In the instant shutdown universe, we flip a switch or tell an internet-connected device to do it for us and wait for the lights to turn on.

However, how many Canadians understand the effort and investment needed to get power from the ground, or electricity produced by a wind turbine, into our homes or vehicles?

Do we make the connection between our energy use and the greenhouse gas emissions we generate?

“It all comes back to Alfred Dickie’s utility bill … we all want free, clean, safe and secure energy,” Tertzakian said.

“This message has not changed 100 years ago, so let’s not divert the discussion of how we shut down the energy business. It’s a whole other debate.”

Indeed, Canadian thinking is divided on essential energy issues, from building transmission lines to allowing LNG plants and building oil and gas pipelines.

Other stories in the project represent major forces of change that can affect the energy universe, from innovation and technology to policy considerations, economic and business effects, geopolitical factors, and social-ethical issues.

In the short story The Long Way Around, Tertzakian looks at energy security issues through the journey of an oil tanker, Kimon.

During the Arab oil embargo in 1973, the tanker moved Canadian crude from British Columbia to Maine, on a long voyage through the Panama Canal, which was then sent on a pipeline to Montreal.

It would take a journey of 14,000 kilometers, four times longer than it would have been, simply because Canada lacked enough infrastructure to reach it directly, history notes.

“He talks mainly about the energy security of the nation,” Tertzakian said.

“The clean (environmental) dimension is the pressing issue of the day. But that would be trumpeted if. . . you have to worry about where you got your energy from because you were cut off. “

The project includes several discussion guides related to short stories, intended to stimulate group conversations, whether around a boardroom or a book club.

“The ability to talk about it, ask questions, push people into their ideas, I think it brings ideas forward so we can depolarize conversations,” said Katie Smith, executive director of group “Women New Women in Energy”, who participated in such an early discussion group.

“You may disagree completely with someone, but if you ask the right questions, it comes down to … getting to where the common ground is.”

Tertzakian hopes that the project, which he spent eight years working on, will serve as a starting point where people can start these discussions, rather than immediately getting into an argument.

“Given the energy circumstances we are in, which is a very polarizing situation, the project is timely,” he added.

“I hope stories like these first and foremost can help us build on the reality of how transitions work and how change can happen, understand resistances to change … and collectively try to find solutions.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

