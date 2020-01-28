advertisement

Armed with up to $ 1 billion, the board of a new Alberta Crown corporation is seeking to support indigenous groups wanting to take a stake in Canadian energy projects – providing loan guarantees as early as this year.

But as the dispute over the British Columbia Coastal Gas Pipeline, coupled with the uncertain fate of the proposed Frontier oil mine in Alberta, such developments continue to face fierce opposition, even as the indigenous communities of the area overwhelmingly support them.

The question is: what will governments do to help move these projects forward?

advertisement

“Responding to First Nations and Indigenous Canadians does not mean simply saying no when there is opposition. It means saying yes to projects and prosperity when there is widespread indigenous support,” Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Monday when asked asks about a pending federal decision on the Frontier project.

“I include the federal government. If reconciliation means something, it surely means saying yes to economic development for the people of the First Nations. “

At a press conference in Calgary, the provincial government unveiled board members for New Alberta Indigenous Opportunity Corp., created by the UCP government last year to help promote indigenous ownership of oil and gas.

The organization will allocate up to $ 1 billion in credit guarantees – up to $ 250 million for a project – to First Nations who want to gain a capital interest in key resource initiatives.

The board will focus on projects with a low risk profile for the province, while generating significant benefits for indigenous groups, board chairman Cody Church said.

The corporation has already approached a number of stakeholders across the country – the program is not limited to Alberta – and the Church expects to see some projects approved in 2020.

“We are just getting off the ground, but there is a lot of interest and a lot of projects ahead of us,” he said in an interview.

“Why wouldn’t people want to be owners?”

Indeed, this is a key question.

At least three indigenous groups are interested in buying a stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline after Ottawa decides to sell the development of federal ownership.

Construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline is underway in Alberta.

Ed Kaiser / Postmedia files

Calvin Helin, chairman of Eagle Spirit Energy, commended the provincial corporation, saying the ability to own part of a project would make a difference for many indigenous communities.

“Indigenous leaders say they want to generate their own sources of income. They want to be self-reliant. And to do that, they have to have access to capital,” said Helin, whose group has proposed building a First Nations-led energy corridor between Alberta and northern BC. coast.

“Far far easier to support something when you own it, because you can take care of its environmental concerns as well.”

Some indigenous communities oppose the development of resources on their land, citing climate concerns and other environmental issues.

But many more are in favor of some of these major projects.

In British Columbia, the 670-kilometer GasLink coastal pipeline is being built by TC Energy to move natural gas from the province’s Dawson Creek area to the LNG Canada project being built near Kitimat.

The pipeline has agreements with all 20 First Nations councilors elected along the way, but protesters, including several Wetsuweten First Nation heirs, are blocking work in an area near Houston, B.C.

Seaside Gas President David Pfeiffer said Monday that the company wants to sit down and meet with successor chiefs to find a peaceful solution.

He welcomed the appointment Monday from B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan of former NDP MP Nathan Cullen to act as liaison between the Heritage chiefs and the province.

According to the company, 1,000 people are working on the gas pipeline, which is expected to start operating in 2023.

So far, his timeline has not been affected by the blockade. “However, time is running out,” he said.

The development is part of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in a liquefied natural gas project in Kitimat, B.C.

Kitimat district

Meanwhile, the Trudeau government is expected to make a decision by the end of next month on the $ 20.6 billion Frontier oil mine proposed by Vancouver-based Teck Resources.

A joint federal-provincial review panel recommended project approval. The Alberta government has already given its blessing and is pressuring Ottawa for a positive decision.

“I have been very clear, very clear to the prime minister. If they say no to this project, then they are signaling his earlier statement that he wants to remove oil,” Kenney said.

Some opponents, including Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian chiefs are urging Ottawa to reject the proposal.

However, Teck has project support agreements from all 14 indigenous communities in the area, located between Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan.

As Ottawa ponders its decision, Alberta is moving forward with Indigenous Opportunities Corp.

Alberta’s approach is practical and symbolic, said Ken Coates, Macdonald-Laurier Institute’s senior associate in Canada’s Aboriginal and Northern Affairs.

The Crown Corporation can help get projects off the ground, helping First Nations gain more funding from the private sector.

But the symbolism of the Alberta government casting its support behind the indigenous ownership of resource developments is just as important, he said.

“The government is basically saying that our long-term future in Alberta relies heavily on the prosperity of indigenous communities and if they are successful, everyone is successful,” Coates added.

“This $ 1 billion fund says … we see you as partners in the process.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

advertisement