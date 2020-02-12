advertisement

Protests against the Coastal Pipeline have escalated across the country this week, and Prime Minister Jason Kenney believes the blockades are a “dress rehearsal for illegal protests” for other energy projects.

Does the federal government expect the $ 12.6 billion expansion of the $ 12.6 billion Trans Mountain pipeline, which is also under construction?

Trans Mountain Corp. CEO Ian Anderson says the two situations are different, but he’s watching closely.

advertisement

“It presents that face of opposition that can be more aggressive, and that’s why we’re watching it and will learn from it,” he says.

Anderson sat down for an extensive interview Monday, discussing a 70 per cent increase in project price, security issues and other issues that may affect the long-delayed oil pipeline expansion.

The following is a transcript of that conversation, which has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: We talked in 2016 about how long this project has taken and obviously the ballgame has gone much longer than you or I thought. What kind of research are you on right now in terms of project implementation?

A: While we may feel like we’re in the seventh or eighth starting from a time perspective, I think we’re in the third or fourth starting practically, because now it’s all about building it.

Q: What is your biggest concern at this stage?

A: My biggest concern at this stage is that those (who) oppose this project continue to do so in a peaceful manner and continue to do so in a law-abiding manner. We fully respect those rights and privileges …

My only hope is that we can continue in a way that protects the public and protects the assets and the environment, and we can avoid the kinds of meetings we have seen elsewhere.

Q: In connection with Coastal Gas, we have seen protests erupted. Does that bother you, that it shows what Trans Mountain expects?

A: I do not know. The circumstances with Coastal Gas and the Wet’suwet’en situation are different from us … but it presents that face of opposition that may be more aggressive, and that’s why we’re watching it and will learn from it , hopefully, and put the plans right in place.

But it is certainly a representation of how the opposition can present itself. We think we are different, but we are definitely looking at them.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0ANw0uZWxw (/ embed)

Q: Financially, what are your expectations of what it will cost to ensure project safety?

A: Our attention to the safety and protection of people and property and communities is one of the areas that has escalated in terms of attention, time, preparation and cost over the life of this project.

We would have entered the project (in 2012) expecting to spend ($ 20 million) overall on security measures. Now that it will be 10 times the amount, and this goes for object protection, it goes into planning and organization. It goes to the sources…

It was one of the things that evolved in the project, to a point I’m pretty sure we got the right resources for it.

Q: Do you have orders along the pipeline route?

A: Only in B.C., all B.C., all facilities and jobs in British Columbia.

Q: Are you willing to call the RCMP if you think the project is stalling?

A: We will execute against standing orders we have in place, as needed, on a case-by-case basis.

Q: The Minister of Finance (Bill Morneau) indicated that peaceful protests are allowed, this is acceptable. Where in your mind would you cross the line?

A: I think the line is in that place where people, property or the environment are endangered, or where the legal right of the project enterprise is materially affected.

Q: So delays that drive up costs, is that what you mean?

A: What I mean is an opposition activity that is preventing us from undertaking the project after a reasonable time.

We have had protest activity at workplaces that have been introduced and distributed within hours; not a material impact. If this is allowed to extend to an unreasonable period of time, then we would exercise our rights here.

Protesters march against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in Burnaby, B.C., on March 10, 2018.

JASON REDMOND / AFP / Getty Images

Q: In the past, you have said that this project has become more than a pipeline. Now see what’s happening with Seaside GasLink. Are you worried that this will take a life of its own during the protests (TMX)?

A: I sincerely hope no … We have done a tremendous amount to understand, address concerns and issues whether indigenous communities or non-indigenous opponents. And I don’t think we could have done more.

We do not know that anything in this world is unanimous, but I think we have demonstrated efforts for years to do everything we can to prevent it from happening.

Q: Let’s talk about costs. Would Kinder Morgan have added these additions to the pipeline that have helped raise costs? How much of these costs are associated with federal ownership?

A: None of these costs have to do with federal ownership … it is my opinion that some of the costs we have consciously added to the project for new technologies, environmental protection, road alternatives, indigenous support – some of they would no doubt be devoted to Kinder Morgan. All of them have been and would have been supported by me.

Q: The planned completion of December 2022 is far from over. In 2012 and 2013, you were talking about a 2017 service date.

A: Rightly so, the first date of service was December 2017. How naive.

Q: If I were back to you in 2012-13, could you ever have predicted we would be talking about a 2022 service date?

A: It was not even in the realm of possibility.

Construction of Trans Mountain pipeline under construction near Edmonton in December 2019.

Trans Mountain

Q: We often talk about putting this project at risk before being sold back to the private sector, including indigenous ownership. When does this project endanger your mind?

A: In many respects, it will be in the eye of the beholder, to some extent, because it is a bit subjective – when is the project in that place where the conclusion is inevitable? For me, when I think completely at risk, it’s at that point.

Q: Aren’t we inevitable yet?

A: We are not, but we can certainly see the way to it.

Q: How confident are you in hitting the December 2022 deadline, and the cost figure as well?

A: I have to say at this point … that the probability of hitting December 2022 and $ 12.6 billion is quite good.

Q: And you remain convinced that it can be sold? This is a concern that as the price rises, it becomes much more difficult to sell.

A: Our analysis suggests that this will be an attractive asset for someone to earn when we are finished, and we stand by this.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

advertisement