A political brawl has erupted over a federal decision pending the massive Frontier oil mine, but it is just one of several obstacles facing the mega-project.

While Alberta is pressuring the Trudeau government to approve the venture, the proposed development of the Border has other hurdles to clear before mining giant Teck Resources makes a final investment decision on the $ 20.6 billion proposal.

“Frontier, (he) is all in the mind of what the federal government will do,” Teck Resources CEO Don Lindsay said Wednesday at a CIBC investment conference in Banff.

“We have told the government to develop, we need 3 Ps. The first is that the (Trans Mountain) pipeline must be completed, not just started, to be completed.

“We need a partner. We need the price. So we’ll just wait to see how this unfolds. “

Pipelines, partners and oil prices – three potential hurdles for a major project in northern Alberta.

Lindsay’s sincere remarks give an overview of the company’s longer thinking as the Liberal government is expected to decide by the end of February whether to approve the development.

Across the industry and within the Alberta government, all eyes are now on this decision.

Last July, a joint federal-provincial review panel considered the project to be in the public interest and recommended moving forward, on a number of conditions.

Cenovus Energy CEO Alex Pourbaix stressed on Thursday that the Border went through a full regulatory overhaul and the industry now needs to see security in such developments.

“We need to know what the basic rules are and if we comply, will we approve our projects?” Pourbaix told reporters.

“This is the risk with that project. You have a supporter who has been advancing this project for 10 years and it seems to me that they have done everything right … If it was not approved, that would be a challenge.”

Much of the political debate surrounding the Border has focused on its impact on the environment, but questions surrounding its economic viability in a carbon-limited world and long-term uncertain prices.

CIBC World Markets analyst Oscar Cabrera believes the project is low on Teck’s list of priorities and skeptical that it will continue.

“I believe the likelihood is low, and I think the feedback the company has received from investors on petroleum oils is not very positive,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s an appetite, at least at this point, to develop the project.”

As planned, the oil mining operation would produce up to 260,000 barrels per day and create up to 2,500 operating jobs as well as billions of dollars in government revenue.

It is also expected to generate about 4.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide per year. The Trudeau government wants Canada to achieve zero net emissions by 2050, though it is unclear how the country will meet that goal.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson suggested this week that Ottawa’s decision will take into account environmental impacts, economic opportunities and what action Alberta is taking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A senior Alberta official believes the federal ruling is “literally 50-50, to the knife’s advantage”.

Minister of the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson.

Blair Gable / Reuters files

Project approval would send an important signal that major oil projects could be adopted in Canada moving forward.

If completed, Frontier would be the first new oilfield built in the country since the $ 17 billion Fort Hills project was opened in 2018 by Suncor Energy and its partners, Total SA and Teck.

The biggest increase from petroleum oils in the coming years is expected to come from expanding existing operations or developing thermal projects, not building large mining developments.

Kevin Birn, vice president of North American Crude Oil Markets at IHS Markit, said the spoiled price for new oil mines was down about 65 WTI US $ per barrel in 2018, a $ 20-a-barrel drop from levels of 2014 due to the cost of industry – shorter efforts and greater efficiencies.

But with only one mining project moving forward – Frontier – it is difficult to know whether further savings can be found, given the limited data available.

Mark Oberstoetter of energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said he has doubts that greenfield oil mining projects will be built, in part because of lower cost opportunities to expand existing projects.

A generic, newly built oil mining project “would destroy value in most price scenarios,” he said.

“We believe Teck can find ways to keep costs lower and improve the economy,” Oberstoetter said in a statement.

“A major obstacle for the Border will be in attracting external partners and capital.”

Teck, which has a market capitalization of $ 10 billion, has indicated that it is seeking partners in the mammoth project.

However, with the exodus of foreign firms from oil countries in recent years, the potential number of stakeholders would be limited.

“If you look at the major oil companies, I would say they are unlikely to get a new project out of the ones they already have,” said Randy Ollenberger, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

“It’s a very difficult environment to find someone.”

All this does not mean that the Vancouver-based company will not keep moving forward. Finding a partner will be easier if the project has the necessary federal permits.

“This permit decision and regulatory approval is a critical milestone,” Teck spokesman Doug Brown said Thursday.

“We must overcome this and see what the outcome of this process is before we can move forward with any other decision at the Frontier.”

At Banff, Lindsay noted that very little capital is being devoted to obtaining federal permits and the company has already cleared the high regulatory hurdles imposed by Ottawa.

He defended the project’s environmental standards and noted that all 14 indigenous communities in the area have signed support agreements.

Even if it receives the blessing of the federal government, it is clear that the Border still has challenges to overcome.

But after going through a lot of this process and following all the regulatory rules, it’s time for Ottawa to give the Front the green light – leaving a complex final investment decision in the hands of the company.

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

