advertisement

A bad cold snap will make many Albertans interned within a week, but it has already provided a spark in the two main provincial commodities: electricity and natural gas.

Prices for both commodities have risen as temperatures have fallen, giving power and natural gas markets a rapid slowdown early in the year.

On Monday evening, wholesale prices for electricity at Alberta Power Pool rose to $ 999 per megawatt-hour (MWh) as demand climbed and furnaces were put into high gear.

advertisement

“If you are in Alberta, every year or two you will hit this really cold weather radius for a week or two,” said Brian Vaasjo, CEO of Capital Power Corp., one of the province’s largest generators.

“Part of our expectation, from the standpoint of the power utility, is that we will hit those high price periods. And in other parts of the year, you end up with significantly lower prices.”

For hard-hit gas markets, AECO point prices in Alberta rose 14 cents on Monday to close at $ 2.66 per gigajoule, and have risen by about $ 2 last week.

“The notions now in the cold period are pretty good,” said Phil Hodge, CEO of Calgary-based producer Pine Cliff Energy.

“No one is allowed to complain about the cold weather in our house.”

Mercury fell below -25 C in Calgary on Sunday – and sank to a bone-chill of -41 in the northern city of Manning – as a brutal weather system located over the province.

With temperatures in Calgary and the province expected to stay below -30 for part of the week, energy consumption, including natural gas production, will be in high demand.

Due to the severe weather and rising consumption, Alberta Electricity System Operator issued a Level 2 Emergency Emergency Warning Monday evening, which occurs when the province experiences stronger supply conditions.

The warning means that AESO is “able to meet all power requirements across the province, but our system controllers are going through processes and protocols to balance supply and demand,” says agency spokesman Tara de Weerd.

Steam rises from the Bow River and downtown Calgary buildings at -25C on Monday, January 13, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

Duane Reid-Carlson, chief executive of electricity consultancy EDC Associates, expects Alberta to set peak demand records during the week, eclipsing the all-time high of 11,697 MW used in January 2018. (The province approached the brand early Monday evening evening.)

Increasing demand means wholesale energy prices will remain high during brutally cold weather.

“They should be short-term and transient in nature, these prices,” he added.

On Monday, Alberta Power Pool prices rose above $ 900 per MWh for several hours during the day before hitting the $ 999 nightly wholesale price cap.

“As for the rest of the week, we expect continued volatility in the wholesale energy market to continue as the province moves through the snap,” de Weerd said in a statement earlier Monday.

Last year, the average pool price was $ 55 per MWh, and even with the cold weather this month, it has hit an average of $ 51 this year, according to AESO.

For Alberta’s electricity market alone, short-term increases in wholesale prices are not common when the temperature drops below -25.

But industry experts say these high-priced events are critical periods when generators can recover not only their variable costs but also other costs.

“In these times of scarcity it is when firms recover their fixed costs,” said University of Calgary economist Blake Shaffer.

“High prices are what we need in a single energy market to drive investment.”

Shaffer said unexpected price shocks should not be of concern to consumers as they are not directly paying hourly wholesale prices – especially for those Albertans on fixed-rate contracts – though “if it went on and on, those rates floating rise ”For consumers.

Reid-Carlson expects wholesale prices to average around $ 56 per MWh in 2020. He predicts a surge in demand due to improved economic activity and notes that some coal-fired power plants have been occupied. partially offset by new renewable energy projects coming online this year.

On the natural gas front, prices have been much better in Alberta since the fall.

Giant steam generators at the Cenovus SAGD oil facility near Conklin.

Ryan Jackson / Postmedia

Stifel FirstEnergy released a new report that says “AECO prices are ready to be materially stronger than the last two years” at $ 2 per thousand cubic meters in 2020.

While US gas prices have weakened this winter from a year ago, Alberta prices have seen a recovery, helped by a deal last fall between gas producers, TC Energy and the province to temporarily reverse the changes blamed on them. ‘making AECO prices more volatile during summer maintenance work.

Stifel FirstEnergy noted that domestic supply is flat in Western Canada, and expects “the overall supply picture to be largely stagnant over the past year.”

“AECO has a recovered type, (a) phoenix rising from the ashes. (It) will be stronger, especially when it is very cold,” said analyst Robert Fitzmartyn of Stifel FirstEnergy.

“The question will be, how fast will manufacturers respond … CEOs who run companies are probably conditioned by investors that they don’t want to see more supply, (or) just growth for the sake of growth.”

Hodge agrees that most gas producers will have to see higher prices for a longer period in 2020 before spending extra money on adult drilling programs.

Demand for natural gas is also expected to increase in Alberta with more consumption in the petrochemical sector and more switching to gas fuel for electricity generation.

“We are cautiously optimistic that things are getting better and clearer in the short term, they are,” Hodge added.

“I’m very welcoming this temperature,” he said. This is a good thing for the natural gas industry. “

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

advertisement