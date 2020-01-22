advertisement

If deja vu is the sense that something has happened once before, what do you call it when the same feeling keeps coming back, over and over?

For Calgary city council, you call it just a day of trading property tax debate – with new plans for another tax relief program to help local businesses facing huge growth in 2020.

On Tuesday, the finance committee agreed a narrow 4-3 vote to devise a new $ 30 million program to help ease the blow for those non-residential property owners.

If it all sounds tiringly familiar, it is.

The same mind-boggling debate happened several times last year, before the council finally agreed in June to create a $ 130 million deduction program to catch 10 percent non-residential property tax increases.

But the intervention came only after a tax rebellion erupted when annual bills came out, as 8,000 commercial properties initially faced double-digit growth. Several hundred business owners and their supporters went down to the town hall one summer morning to call for action.

Hundreds of Calgary business owners gathered in front of City Hall to protest major business tax hikes Monday morning June 10, 2019.

The last-minute relief program in 2019 followed in the heels of a $ 45 million facilitation initiative for businesses in 2018 – and a $ 41 million Phase I Tax Program (PTP) in 2017.

All of these programs had to be temporary.

However, they have not addressed the underlying problem at play: a major reshuffle in downtown property values ​​caused by low energy prices, fewer jobs in the core and rising vacancies.

A sharp drop in the value of downtown office buildings shifted about $ 250m of taxes on businesses operating out of the core, causing taxes to rise in some strip malls, retail and other commercial properties.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the committee backed another interim program, limiting commercial property taxes to 10 percent from last year’s levels, a move that should help about 5,000 eligible properties.

But the concept didn’t come before another round of gloves.

“What is the definition of foolishness … doing the same thing over and over and hoping for another outcome,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters after the meeting when asked about his colleagues’ scare over the latest proposal.

“We know that PTP is imperfect. Last year I got up and said PTP is imperfect, let’s find a better solution. We didn’t find a better solution. “

The latest program will be funded by $ 10.6 million unused by last year’s discount system and $ 19 million by the city’s fiscal stability reserves.

The proposal will go to the city council next month for a final decision, where it will face more scrutiny and debate.

“This current process, where it is crisis after crisis and Band-Aid after Band-Aid, has been going on for four years … it has to stop,” Coun said. Jeromy Farkas, who voted against the program.

“We need to address this once and for all. And there is no other way around it than to significantly reduce our spending. “

Nenshi said the new proposal will help some businesses facing significant tax hikes this year, citing the council also took steps last fall to give homeowners more tax burden. (The change redistributed about $ 60 million in homeowner taxes.)

“After all, this should be a transition to a new norm,” the mayor said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The program “is about preventing the weirdest cases, people going up the city hall steps, and helping those people, but also realizing that we’ve made a structural shift.”

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to the media outside the Council Chambers in Calgary on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Jim Wells / Postmedia

However, if advisors think they will be praised by business owners for creating another short-term assistance program, they are mistaken.

Calgary Chamber of Commerce President Sandip Lalli said the council should look at a whole package of changes to deal with the situation, not just another piecemeal program.

The business group wants to see a comprehensive plan that includes cutting city spending, generating revenue by selling non-core municipal properties and continuing to adjust the tax ratio.

“You will not achieve a different outcome until you have a long-term structural change,” Lalli said in an interview.

“The critical disappointment here is the fact that it is, again, only one solution.”

Kelly Doody, who helped organize the protest last summer after her business saw its taxes rising, said the relief programs have not been effective.

“I’m blown away this is still the solution on the table,” said Doody, who runs the Social School in Inglewood.

“It’s hard not to shake my head when the so-called solution for last year still doubles my taxes … Every business owner I talk to says they have to stop spending.”

If there is a positive thread to taking council, it is that property values ​​are beginning to stabilize for downtown towers.

This should lift the pressure off a bit.

But if the council mistakes the ball again as it did last year, wait for the angry business operators to return outside the city hall.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a rally as much as a revolt,” Doody said.

