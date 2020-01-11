advertisement

On the same day, Cenovus Energy joined a small producer club that adopted a zero net greenhouse gas emissions target within three decades, the US government signaling that it was headed in a completely different direction.

The Trump administration announced changes to the National Environmental Policy Act that would accelerate the approval of major projects, including pipelines. Critics contend that it may allow federal agencies to bypass the long-term climate implications of these developments.

The contrast here is bright.

advertisement

In Canada, Cenovus has set a set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, joining Canadian natural resources and MEG Energy in adopting a longer-term ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

It also aims to reduce barrel emissions by 30 percent by 2030, and keep the company’s overall emissions flat during the same time period, although the company’s growth plans could potentially add up to 90,000 barrels per day of production. new.

There have been legitimate concerns in recent years that Canada is slipping further on the US on a number of energy fronts, such as pipeline construction and lower cost regulations.

But aiming for – and realistically achieving – zero-net emissions by 2050 would put companies like Cenovus and Canadian Natural Resources at an important competitive juncture: carbon.

“Countrydoor country should always be mindful of maintaining competition while still meeting environmental, social and governmental concerns,” Cenovus executive vice president Al Reid said Thursday.

“Balance is one of those things that always reminds me of a kid, and walking around the fence with your friends. Somethings is something that looks a little bit one way, you bend a little the other way. And it’s something you need to work all the time. “

There will be risks for Canada as the United States continues to regulate and cut costs for its producers, but energy economist Peter Tertzakian believes the issues surrounding the ESG represent an opening for oil producers.

“It’s an opportunity because being able to supply a better product is just a basic business tenant … and when it comes to the world of hydrocarbons, a better product means a lower carbon product , “Tertzakian, executive director of the ARC Energy Research Institute, said Friday.

“Investors are setting environmental policies – pension funds, big players – and companies that will be able to validate and prove that they have reduced their emissions … will have access to capital.

“And those who do not, will not. And it has little to do with those government policies taken.”

It’s saying that the world’s largest fund manager, BlackRock Inc., this week joined more than 300 other major investors – with total assets under management exceeding $ 41 trillion – in the Action initiative Action 100+, which pushes for corporate action and enhanced intelligence in climate matters.

Companies in the energy sector can see these trends emerging.

Targets from Cenovus indicate that some companies are ready to go beyond existing policies, said Benjamin Israel, senior analyst at Pembina Institute.

“If at some point you have a drop in oil demand, it will affect your output. And only the best, most competitive oil will be able to maintain its market share,” he added.

“Carbon competition is a very important driver.”

In the case of Cenovus, the Calgary-based producer set new targets in four ESG areas, including water use, land and wildlife, indigenous engagement and climate issues.

On the environmental side, the company has reduced per-barrel emissions by about 27 percent over the past 14 years, though overall emissions have increased as production has increased.

In fact, emissions from the entire Canadian oil and gas sector increased by 23 percent between 2005 and 2017 as total production increased, especially in oil countries, according to federal data.

Reid said the company understands how it can achieve its emissions targets in 2030, as it considers opportunities such as adopting cogeneration, solvent use in its oil operations and relying on data analysis to ‘becoming more efficient.

As for the ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 – reflecting the federal government’s target for the country – Reid acknowledged that the company does not yet have a “clear line of sight today, but will focus on the technologies it needs for further development “to achieve it in the objective.

Canadian Natural Resources, the nation’s largest producer, has also spoken out strongly about a net-zero emission target, another indication of where the crow is headed.

“We can see a way out of net-zero emissions … we have a plate full of more technology that we can use to get to net-zero,” Canadian Natural Resources Executive Vice President Steve Laut told an energy conference last fall.

Hitting these targets will not be easy. And it won’t be cheap.

A 2017 Canadian Energy Research Institute study showed that the oil sector could cut per-barrel emissions by up to 80 percent, with the biggest reductions coming from using a clean solvent extraction process for bitumen.

Dinara Millington, CERI’s vice president of research, said achieving a net zero emission target within three decades will depend on how quickly the latest “step change” technologies are adopted by companies.

But by setting these ambitious targets, companies are looking to improve and become more competitive in carbon.

“With aspirational goals, it is a signal to the investment community, it is a signal to society at large, that Canadian companies are aware of their carbon footprint and put in place measures to address it,” Millington added.

“Overall, I think we could potentially become our preferred energy supplier.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

advertisement