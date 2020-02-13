The head of one of Canada’s largest oil producers is growing increasingly concerned about blockades across the country against the Coastal Gas project, as well as the future of the proposed Frontier oil mine.

Cenovus Energy CEO Alex Pourbaix said protests against British Columbia’s natural gas pipeline this week, which have disrupted several rail deliveries to different parts of the country, will soon begin to squeeze the entire economy.

“I would say they are very worried about me,” Pourbaix said in an interview Wednesday, noting that the outage has not yet affected the company’s own gross shipments.

“We have a situation where a very small subset of special-looking Canadians are taking action that, if not corrected, will soon begin to affect not only the energy industry, they will begin to affect the Canadian economy. “

On Wednesday, protests over the Local Gas Coast project in northern British Columbia continued to unfold across the country.

The approved pipeline being built by TC Energy has the support of all 20 selected gang councils along the way. However, it is opposed by the Heritage Chiefs of the Wet Nationuwet First Nation in north-central B.C., and blockades against development have been developed in Alberta, B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

National Railway Co. Canadian issued a statement Tuesday saying hundreds of its trains have been canceled and warned that it will be forced to close large sections of its cross-country network if the blockades on its lines are not removed.

In a statement, CN chief executive J.J. Ruest said containers moving food and perishable goods, building materials, propane and natural resources have already been affected, while Prince Rupert Port is effectively closed.

Any prolonged disruption to rail traffic would cause significant headaches for Canadian oil producers, such as Imperial Oil or Cenovus Energy, who rely on crude rail shipments to get some of its oil to market.

A Canadian maple leaf flag, with native symbols on it, lies on the train tracks at Tyendinaga Territory Mohawk, near Belleville, Ont., On Tuesday. Members of the Mohawk Territory are blocking CN / VIA tracks in support of Wetsuwet blocking the natural gas pipeline in B.C. North.

With Canadian pipelines running full-service, Calgary-based Cenovus increased rail shipments last year to about 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, while the entire industry moved almost 300,000 bpd by train in November.

Imperial Oil boosted crude rail shipments through its Edmonton rail terminal from zero in October to just over 100,000 bpd last month.

“We’re worried and watching this closely,” Empire spokesman Jon Harding said.

Any lasting disruption to the rail service will have major consequences for the Alberta energy sector, as well as other areas of the economy, such as agriculture.

While the Alberta government has been hampering oil production since last year due to a lack of pipeline capacity, companies may receive special production permits if they export additional crude production from the province using rail.

Since December, the province has granted special production permits for about 100,000 barrels per day with additional production.

This program has allowed Cenovus to move into a completely unlimited production situation. The company is planning to bring its new 50,000-barrel-day-of-day G Christina Phase expansion project to market in the next six to 12 months.

But the blockade situation is an immediate concern, Pourbaix said.

“Those rail cars don’t just move grain or oil or potash abroad, they move needed goods and products locally,” said Pourbaix, who is also vice president of the Canadian Petroleum Producers Association and on the board of the Canadian Business Council. .

“All affected governments must do everything in their power to resolve this issue.”

Employees at the Cenovus Christina Lake oil facility, located south of Fort McMurray, move in front of gravity separators as they begin their shift in this May 2012 photograph.

The Coastal GasLink project is just one of several national energy files that are boiling these days, including the Trans Mountain Extension (TMX) and an upcoming decision by Ottawa for the contested Frontier oil mining project by Teck Resources.

The proposed development, located between Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan, has become another point of friction between the Kenney and Trudeau governments, with a joint federal-provincial review panel recommending that it be approved.

The Kenney government is calling for a positive decision by the end of the month, but the Liberal government is facing pressure from project opponents and a divided public.

A poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute shows that 49 percent of Canadians support construction of the $ 20.6 billion project, including a large 78 percent in Alberta.

However, four in 10 Canadians oppose it, including 57 percent in Quebec.

While conservative voters strongly support the Border, the poll showed that 51 percent of past Liberal voters oppose the construction, while 37 percent support it. (The online survey of 1,300 Canadians was conducted Monday and Tuesday.)

“It is a case of a resource development project that the Trudeau government must violate very carefully politically,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the institute.

“It’s not exactly the coast-to-coast consensus on this issue.”

This makes the future of the project even more uncertain.

Pourbaix said the oil industry is not seeking a “free ride” in the oversight process, but he stressed that Frontier has gone through an extensive environmental review that recommended moving forward.

“In case the project closes at the cabinet level, I think we just have to be very, very careful about what message international investors and Canadian investors will receive,” he said.

“It’s found in Canada’s interest and let’s get on with it.”

