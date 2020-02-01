advertisement

Two powerful forces are moving through Alberta’s energy markets and both could have a significant impact on the sector this year.

Oil prices have fallen by more than 18 per cent since late last year, with growing concern about the expected impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, the price difference between the US Standard Oil and Western Canadian Select crude oil standard has been sitting above US $ 20 a barrel for most of January, having averaged just $ 12.70 a barrel during 2019.

ARC Energy Research Institute Executive Director Peter Tertzakian said both issues have the potential to affect Canadian oil producers and industry in the coming weeks.

“We are heading towards this double price pressure,” he said Friday.

“When you get $ 50 (diesel) with a wide differential, you’re in the danger zone for companies.”

Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil (WTI) started the year above US $ 60 a barrel, but have fallen sharply since last week, closing at $ 51.56 on Friday at the New York Merchantile Exchange.

In recent days, the biggest uncertainty facing markets is the potential impact of coronavirus on the global economy and energy demand.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the situation a global health emergency, and reports indicate that more than 11,000 people are infected and 259 have died in China.

A report Friday by Wood Mackenzie said that precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus – such as restricting travel in China – would affect public passenger transport and the aviation industry, reducing jet fuel consumption. It forecasts that oil demand will begin to recover after the first quarter.

RS Energy Group Vice President Al Salazar expects the situation to cut demand in China by about 300,000 barrels a day in the first quarter, while it is less clear how it will affect overall global consumption.

“The ratings are very fluid,” he said. “The effect of collecting snow from all the airlines that cancel flights and the fear factor, which is almost impossible to measure, of people just staying home … can really boost it.”

While the Canadian Petroleum Producers Association predicts that the industry will spend about six percent more on capital programs this year, companies will be watching volatile oil markets closely in the coming weeks.

At lower prices, Surge Energy CEO Paul Colborne said the Calgary-based producer has postponed drilling five wells, and about $ 6m of capital spending, later this year.

“It’s not too early. We are already adjusting to the falling WTI (prices) because if you do not adjust, you will increase your debt,” he said in an interview.

“It is my job to adjust to these changes almost immediately … it’s being delayed, which means we can wait and see if they come back.”

Another issue pertaining to the sector is the wider price difference between the American Standard Oil and Western Canadian Select Gross.

The rebound fell to $ 20.81 a barrel on Thursday after reaching $ 24 in mid-January.

By the end of 2018, with full pipelines and increased production in Alberta, the price rebound had exploded to more than $ 50 a barrel, costing the province and producers millions of dollars in lost revenue. This led the Alberta government to mandate production quotas.

As production rose, the margin dropped to just $ 12 in September, but began expanding again after a leak in the Keystone pipeline system last fall and a brief strike by Canadian National Railway Co. workers. in November.

After these events, oil inventory levels began to build again in Western Canada.

“You still have high storage, you still have pipes that are really full and backed up,” said RS Energy senior associate Stephanie Kainz.

“For the foreseeable future, until you can get the warehouse down or increase the rail (deliveries) out of the province, you will see wider than normal differentials.”

Whitecap Resources CEO Grant Fagerheim said lower global oil prices, combined with wider differences, will affect the industry in the short run.

If the trend continues over the next few weeks, he expects manufacturers to begin revising their spending programs for 2020.

“It is worrying and we will have to watch carefully, given the magnitude of the effect it has on our cash flows,” Fagerheim said.

“If by mid-February we continue to see (prices) at these levels or lower, then I think it will have an effect on activity levels by a perceptual capital spender.”

But it has another impact on the differential rise in oil prices since last fall.

The increasing discount has improved the economy to transfer oil by rail to US refineries. of the Coast Guard, a constructive development for a province still dealing with shortages of pipelines.

In a fourth-quarter earnings call, Imperial Oil CEO Brad Corson said Friday the integrated producer raised its crude rail shipments from zero in October to just over 100,000 bpd in January.

(Imperial Oil officials have previously said it costs between $ 15 and $ 20 a barrel to ship oil by rail from Alberta to the Gulf Coast.)

“We will see the trend continue in the near term. And we see similar action across the industry as others have increased rail activity,” Corson added.

“When the differentials are now, it’s a place that the crude rail makes a lot of economic sense to us. And so, as long as it stays in that neighborhood, we will continue to transport it by rail.”

Chris Varcoe is a Calgary Herald columnist.

cvarcoe@postmedia.com

