The Taoiseach said that circumstances have changed since he wanted to hold an election in May 2020. He indicated that he would disband the Dáil in the coming days.

Mr. Varadkar spoke on the radio on RTÉ’s “This Week” program and said he had made a decision about when to hold an election, but said there was “respect and protocol” as he sought to dissolve the Dáil.

He said it was always his view that “summer 2020 would be the right time,” but added that he “must acknowledge that circumstances have changed” as far as Dáil arithmetic is concerned.

“I will end any uncertainty as soon as I can,” said Varadkar before adding that the cabinet will meet on Tuesday and the Dáil will return Wednesday after the Christmas break. He said he would meet his ministers and opposition leaders before making election decisions.

There is increasing speculation that Mr Varadkar will be holding parliamentary elections in the coming days and that the vote will take place in early February.

Given a motion of no confidence against Minister of Health Simon Harris to be negotiated in Dáil on February 5, it was unclear on Sunday whether the government would have enough support for this vote – a situation that would force the country to vote beforehand.

A number of independent rural TDs have announced that they will file the Mr. Harris case. Independent TDs Mattie McGrath, Michael Collins, Peter Fitzpatrick and Michael Harty were expected to support the application, which means that the government relies on the support of Noel Grealish, Denis Naughten and Mr Lowry to survive.

Trust and care

Last night, Mr. Lowry said he did not think the proposed application would be implemented because he expected Mr. Varadkar to schedule an election before a debate could take place in the Dáil. Meanwhile, reports on Sunday suggest that Mr. Grealish may not be voting with the government, and Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said before Christmas that he would ignore the party’s trust and supply agreement by opposing Fine Gael Government would vote if another request were made forward.

Taoiseach does not specify a fixed date, but rather a clear direction for the resolution this week – probably on Wednesday – and for the election in early February. @IrishTimes

– Fiach Kelly (@fiachkelly) January 12, 2020

Under the terms of this agreement, Fianna Fáil agrees to abstain from voting on important issues that may allow the minority government led by Fine Gael to remain in power. Mr Varadkar and Fianna Fáil’s chairman, Micheál Martin, met on Thursday to discuss the future of this arrangement and the timing of the next parliamentary elections. However, they left their parties and all of Dáil in the balance and agreed to meet again this week.

Mr Varadkar said he planned to reunite the Dáil on Wednesday, since he indicated that it was still his personal preference to hold elections in the summer.

On the way to a meeting with Fine Gael on Friday, he said, “If anything changes, I’ll let you know.”

But many Fine Gael TDs privately call for an election in February, with two possible election dates being discussed in the past few days, either on February 7th or 14th.

A Fine Gael Executive Council meeting scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to the “fluid political environment”, according to a source. The meeting was scheduled for the first quarter of this year.

Mr. Lowry said on Saturday that he did not believe a motion of no confidence would be made against Mr. Harris. In a statement addressed to the media on Saturday evening, Lowry said that his assessment of the current political situation led him to the “firm conclusion that the current Dáil was not given an opportunity to debate a vote of confidence for Minister of Health Simon Harris”.

“The Dáil procedures require that this request for trust be heard on February 5,” he added.

“I expect the Taoiseach to exercise its prerogative to hold an election that will be in full swing by February 5th, so speculation about my intentions is irrelevant and irrelevant.”

Mr. Varadkar said on Friday that he believes he has enough support to win a vote of no confidence in Mr. Harris.

“I think we will have the numbers for it. I have not counted the number of requests for trust that have been made in recent years. They are all defeated and largely done to give individual members of the opposition or certain opposition parties a certain amount of time, and that’s the game, and they play it fair enough, but let’s not take it seriously. “

When asked if he would ask the TDs for support, Mr. Varadkar said he would “think about the weekend”.

The Taoiseach had indicated on Friday that he did not want to plunge into an election decision.

“If the time is right for an election, it should be the right time for the country, not necessarily the right time for a political party or a particular politician.

“When you’re in politics, you always have to be prepared for an election. At the same time, you can always be better prepared for the elections, but that doesn’t matter.

“And I sometimes think that when people fall into decisions, they are classified as crucial, but they actually make the wrong decisions. And before I decide, I always think about all the options and facts. “

