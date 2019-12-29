advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pledged to lower income taxes and increase the retirement pension. At the same time, an increase in wages above inflation is to be ensured for public sector workers before the next parliamentary elections.

Mr. Varadkar said the Fine Gael election manifesto would include provisions that “ensure that fewer people pay the highest tax rate and a number of other measures.”

He said: “One reason why we are trying to get a mandate for the next term is that we can do a lot more for all those people who get up early in the morning, all those people who work really hard and pay a lot Tax. “

“And that includes, yes, lowering income tax and the USC, but also some of these other measures that lower the cost of living, such as subsidized childcare, expanding free GP care, lowering prescription fees, and maintaining a strong economy and keeping public finances in order, the opportunity to do so much more over the next five years is huge and I really want to be the person who does it. “

In his annual roundtable interview with political correspondents, Varadkar hoped that future households for pensioners would increase through an index-linked welfare system.

“What we intend for future budgets is to return to the position where we increase the pension each year and increase it at a rate that is linked either to the cost of living or to the increase in income, so there is a decent increase in pension every year for everyone who has paid into the pension fund in these years. “

The current three-year public sector tariff, which expires at the end of 2020, saw an average annual increase of 2 percent.

Regarding a planned follow-up agreement, Varadkar said: “I see an increase that is faster than the cost of living. This is what people generally want to make their salary rise faster than inflation. “

He said, “We also need to make sure that it is affordable for taxpayers … [and] sustainable. We don’t want to go back to the past where we saw massive wage increases for a year and wages cut a year later. We want that people know that their increases are forever and will not be taken away. “

Regarding housing, Varadkar said he was not ashamed of the government’s performance, despite the record number of homeless people.

He said “instead of being ashamed, I am encouraged by some progress that has been made in recent years”.

Mr. Varadkar said the number of newly built houses has tripled in the past three and a half years.

“And we saw how we got involved in the largest social housing program in many, many decades as we added 10,000 homes to social housing this year.”

“We also saw that 15,000 people would benefit from buying help when first-time buyers step on property managers who wouldn’t have had enough without the programs we introduced.”

He said the “truth” was that “just about every party has done its homework in the past 20 years, Labor, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and many of the shortcomings in our home system have been mistakes by all of us.”

“I am really worried when I listen to other parties that only scatter housing policies, and you know that you see it from the main opposition, Fianna Fáil. MP [Micheál] Martin attends the conference in Ógra [Fianna Fáil] and says he will have a lower VAT rate for some residential care properties.

“Then he goes to another conference and says that he will make the central bank change its mortgage rules.”

Mr Varadkar said Fianna Fáil’s leader “either does not know or does not care that the central bank is independent under Irish and European law”.

He also accused Fianna Fáil of being inconsistent regarding her position on rental controls.

“You know, that’s the kind of garbage you hear from Fianna Fáil about living. They should be embarrassed to talk about it openly.”

