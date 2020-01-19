advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would create an “early retirement pension” for those who are contractually required to retire before the age of 67, as publicly objectionable.

Currently, the minimum age for the state pension is 66 years after it changed from 65 in 2014. This age is to be raised again to 67 years in 2021 and 68 years in 2028 through further seven-year updates.

Sinn Féin has agreed to keep the statutory retirement age at 65.

“What we hear from people on the floor and at the doors is that there are some anomalies that need to be corrected, and one of these anomalies, in my opinion, are people who were before the age of 66 or even before the age of 67 We need to retire, and we suggest introducing a transitional or early retirement pension there, as has been the case in the past for those who have to retire earlier, ”Varadkar told reporters on Sunday.

“In our view, the policy continues to apply to those who are not contractually obliged to retire before the age of 67. It was supported by all parties and makes sense on a sustainability basis. If we don’t act now, it will be a big problem in the future.

“See what happens in France, for example, where they change from 62 to 67 in five years, and that’s because they don’t act early enough, so one stitch saves nine in time. The 50s and early 60s that actually make this change are for your benefit. “

Mr. Varadkar also said that “a week is a long time in politics and three weeks is a life in politics and we are ready to fight, but we are coming from behind.”

He spoke in the light of a poll that showed his party 12 points ahead of Fine Gael.

“I think the opinion poll shows that there is a real risk, a real danger that we will have a Fianna Fáil government after the next elections. And I would really hate this to happen because it would mean the country is falling backwards.

“And we know what happens every time Fianna Fáil comes to power, it ends badly. It ends with a boom and bankruptcy, it ends with unemployment and it ends with us having to wave our friends off at airports if they are forced to emigrate, and I don’t think anyone wants that.

“It would also mean that Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee’s Brexit team would no longer represent Ireland in the crucial talks over the coming months when it comes to reaching a trade deal with Britain. I think it’s going to be a really bad one It will be news for rural Ireland, for the agricultural and food sector, for jobs and the economy, ”he said.

Labor Party health spokesman Alan Kelly said on Sunday that raising the retirement age to 67 years from next year is one of the main problems looming on the doorstep.

The topic is “really, really out there and is at the door in all constituencies,” he said.

“If we join a government, we won’t allow it. It is not negotiable. “

The change in the claiming age for the state pension was regulated by law in 2011 when the Labor Party ruled with Fine Gael.

Party leader Brendan Howlin said, however, that the measure had already been agreed as part of the bailout with the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund (the Troika).

“The retirement age increase was agreed by the Fianna Fáil-Green government with the Troika and then incorporated into the law,” he told the Irish Times.

“The increase to 67 has not yet occurred and can now be stopped because the country is in a different location and more people are working and the social security fund has a substantial surplus.”

He said the economy and demographic situation are now in much better shape than projected in 2011.

“It is simply unacceptable that people are expected to sign for unemployment when they retire and that Labor is committed to preventing it,” Howlin said.

Mr Kelly said that the main problem on the doorstep is health and in particular access to acute services in the health system.

In a briefing with the media on Sunday morning, he said crime was the second key issue in the campaign and criticized the government for “the lack of specific, detailed plans to combat escalating crime, particularly in certain areas, citing Northern Dublin and Drogheda.

The third of the three main issues he raised was the change in retirement age. Changes to the state pension were included in the Social and Pensions Act 2011, which came into force on June 29, 2011.

From January 1, 2014, the law provided for a state pension age of 66 for everyone.

In addition, the Social and Pensions Act of 2011 provided for an increase in the qualification age for state pensions to 67 years from 2021 and a further increase to 68 years from 2028.

