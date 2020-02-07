advertisement

Leo Varadkar predicted “real difficulties” in government formation after the elections.

“If the polls are right, I think we will have real difficulty forming a government,” he told Clare FM.

advertisement

He spoke in Ennis when the parties were holding their last polls since the last day of the campaign was before the elections started on Saturday morning.

The choice for the “three-horse race” surprised everyone. “No choice is easy. It has evolved into a three-horse race – Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, and Sinn Fein – that I believe that at the start of this campaign, nobody expected it to be a three-horse race, but it did is like that, ”said Varadkar.

“I’m afraid that a government led by Fianna Fail or a government led by Sinn Fein – or the two are in bed together. That could take us in the wrong direction, so people have to make a big decision. ”

Mr. Varadkar also said he would fight to keep Fine Gael in the lead if his party loses the general election. According to party rules, he would have to undergo a vote of confidence.

“If that happened, I would ask that you continue to be party leader and lead the opposition and be ready to pick up the pieces in five years after Fianna Fail has done what they normally do to the country,” he said.

Regarding health, Varadkar said he deeply regrets that everyone has to spend time in a hospital car.

“In a wealthy country like Ireland, no one should have to know, and I know what it’s like for employees.” But he said it was not true that nothing had happened to fix the problems.

The housing shortage has occurred “in so different ways” in the election campaign, he said, saying that the issues are “from people who pay far too high rents to people in their thirties who live at home and try to buy.” Your first home struggling to get bail is the end of what families need in shelters. “

“But I really think we’re making progress here,” he said. Mr. Varadkar said more houses were being built, property prices were leveling off, rents were going down and the number of shelters was going down.

Promises from other parties to double the accommodation within a year “are not honest,” he added.

Mr. Varadkar said: “I think a vote for Fianna Fail is a vote for Sinn Fein in this election.”

“There are now a lot of people in Fianna Fail – candidates across the country – who have indicated in the past few weeks that they are open to a coalition with Sinn Fein.”

Fianna Fáil alternative

In Cork, Micheal Martin insisted that Fianna Fáil is the only party able to offer an alternative government to the current government led by Fine Gael.

Mr. Martin told reporters that all negotiations with like-minded parties will be based on political principles. He has ruled out forming a coalition with Sinn Féin or Fine Gael, and admitted that he hopes to be able to speak to parties like the Greens, the workers, and the Socialists after Saturday’s elections.

When asked whether he would advise Fianna Fail supporters to give preference to potential coalition partners in the Greens, the working class or the Socialists, he declined to do so.

“I’m never that precise about what people do with their preferences – no, I tell people that we obviously want to maximize our seats and obviously want to vote for Fianna Fáil,” he said.

“People should then vote in the order they choose, but in terms of government building, I think people hear what I say, but I never get a position to direct people (how to transfer).”

“I think they (Greens, Workers’ and Social Democrats) will do much better than people expect … Part of the story of the past week may have tried to write them out of the equation that may not work.

“I think they’ll do reasonably well,” said Mr. Martin during a canvas work on Trinity Bridge in downtown Cork, which he shared with Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer when he was trying to get people to work.

Mr Martin said that the question of support from “like-minded independents” like Healy-Raes or Mattie McGrath, apart from the Greens, the workers and the Social Democrats, was strictly political.

“Our position is that people make sure that political parties are at the center of a new government. But the key is politics and the key is the program.

Mr Martin did not want to know how many seats Fianna Fáil could win, but he was confident that he would emerge from the competition as the largest political party in Ireland.

“I’ve never given a specific number – but we had a very good day in 2016 when we were where we were. Of course we want to increase our number of seats again. “

“Fianna Fáil has the realistic, feasible program for a new government – particularly in terms of urgent healthcare and housing action with the construction of a new council and affordable housing.”

“We also have imaginative, innovative ideas and solutions for climate change, education and children with special needs.”

“Everything within the framework of sustainable financial parameters – and I think it is a viable program, unlike others, that clearly cannot be implemented because no major financial details are contained in the programs of other parties.”

Polling stations open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The Department of Housing says voters don’t need an election card, but they do need to bring ID. The Irish Times will publish an exit poll on Saturday night after the vote ends to provide the first clue to the outcome of the 2020 general election. The Irish Times survey respondent, Ipsos MRBI, was jointly commissioned by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

advertisement