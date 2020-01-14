advertisement

Restoring the northern institutions was “a really good day for Ireland and the United Kingdom,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met in Stormont on Monday to discuss the prospects for Northern Ireland after the political breakthrough weekend after three years of blockade.

Mr. Johnson said it was a “moment of hope” for Northern Ireland.

Both heads of state and government also met with the DUP’s first minister, Arlene Foster, and the Sinn Féin deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, as well as members of the new executive.

Mr. Johnson was accompanied by the new Sinn Fein spokesman Alex Maskey when he came down the stairs of the Parliament building at lunchtime to speak to the press in the main hall of the Parliament building.

In his opening speech, he emphasized the union: “We want to make sure that we exploit our potential through better infrastructure, better training and, of course, technology.

“And use these three things to bring our entire United Kingdom together so that all four United Kingdom nations, particularly Northern Ireland, benefit from the prosperity and growth that we intend to deliver.”

I look forward to North-South ministerial meetings as soon as a new government is set up south of the border

The two leaders met with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Union Secretary Julian Smith for 30 minutes. Then in the following hour Messrs. Varadkar and Johnson met with the First Ministers and the Executive.

growth potential

In a separate press conference following their meeting, Messrs Varadkar and Johnson emphasized the potential for growth and prosperity in the north.

“The Good Friday Agreement is back in force here in Northern Ireland,” said Varadkar.

Alluding to his upcoming announcement of parliamentary elections in the republic, he added, “I look forward to North-South ministerial meetings as soon as we have a new government south of the border.”

For his part, Mr. Johnson said Monday was a day full of opportunities. “It is great to see that leaders are taking responsibility and ready to move Northern Ireland forward,” he said.

The Taoiseach said his meeting with Mr. Johnson has focused heavily on east-west cooperation, including improving infrastructure between the two jurisdictions.

“(We spoke) about the new relationship we will be building between ourselves and the UK and the EU.”

The new agreement provides substantial resources to support the new executive to deal with immediate problems such as health workers’ strikes, industrial action by teachers and the general health crisis.

There has been speculation that the UK government would provide additional GBP 2 billion (EUR 2.3 billion) in funding, but Mr Johnson did not explicitly say how much was offered when asked.

“Huge commitments”

He said he wanted to build on the “potential” of Northern Ireland. He said the British government had made “enormous commitments” to Northern Ireland but would not say how much that could be in the actual additional funding.

“We are listening very carefully and will certainly do everything we can to support (public services),” he said.

When asked about the Catastrophic Renewable Heat Incentive System (RHI) – the system report is due soon – Mr. Johnson said it was vital in the future that “public spending be properly monitored”.

Both heads of state and government agreed that the problem of law enforcement against British armed forces for legacy murders remains unsolved

Regarding Brexit and the prospect of UK-Northern Ireland physical controls, Mr. Johnson insisted that there would be no controls while allowing goods destined for the Republic to be subject to certain procedures.

Mr. Johnson praised Mr. Smith for the work he did with Mr. Coveney to finalize the deal with the parties.

Both heads of state and government agreed that the problem of law enforcement against British armed forces for legacy murders remains unsolved. Mr. Johnson reiterated his party’s manifesto of not persecuting soldiers without new evidence. Mr. Varadkar said it was a difficult issue.

“There are different opinions,” he said, adding that they could be resolved if all five parties work together.

