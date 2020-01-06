advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “disappointed” by some personalities’ decision to boycott the official commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) in Dublin later this month.

A number of mayors have announced that they will not be attending the event, but Mr. Varadkar said such mayors could allow someone else on their councils to take their place.

John Sheehan of Fianna Fáil, the mayor of Cork, and Cathal Crowe, the mayor of the party in Clare, both said they will not be attending the event. Mayor of Dublin, Paul McAuliffe, will host a Citizens’ Reception for the Greek President on January 17th, on the same day as the RIC and Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) commemoration at Dublin Castle.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Lake Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will speak at the commemorative event, which is part of the state’s 100th anniversary program.

On Monday, Mr. Varadkar said the government was above the decision to commemorate the RIC and the DMP.

“I think it’s a shame that people boycott the event, but the government is up to the decision to hold the event,” he said.

“I am disappointed to hear that some people will boycott the event. I think that is unfortunate. I remember, 10, 15 years ago, it was very controversial to remember the death of (Irish) soldiers in (World War I), because some people felt that they shouldn’t be remembered because they were fighting for Britain, because they were fighting for the British.

“That has changed. We all now accept, or almost everyone accepts, that it is right and appropriate to remember Irish people, soldiers who died in World War I. And I think the same goes for police officers, police officers killed, Catholic and Protestant who were members of the RIC and DMP. Many of these (officer) families are still alive and remember them.

“I suppose if someone makes a decision not to participate, I would ask them if they will not participate, to at least allow someone on his advice to do so.” This is often the case. , , (with) a public event that, if the Mayor or Cathaoirleach cannot participate in the Leas-Cathaoirleach.

“So if you want to make a personal decision not to participate, this is your decision, but there may be other people in your city or county who feel different. I want these men to die … recognized and maybe the mayors and the Catholics who are not there could have someone to represent them, and I am sure that there would be people who are willing to do so. “

‘Not appropriate’

Mr. Sheehan had informed the Opinion Line to Cork 96FM that he did not consider it appropriate to attend the ceremony.

Former Cork mayor Tomás MacCurtain was murdered by RIC officers in March 1920.

“A kind of commemoration implies a celebration of success and I don’t think that this is appropriate given our history. For this reason (I) will not participate.

“If you have such a national commemoration, remember the institution. It was a troubled time in Irish history, and I admit that some Irish were looking for a salary and a way of life and may have joined the RIC in that context.

“There are many good people who could have joined for many, many different reasons.

“But you commemorate an institution that doesn’t have a good history in Ireland and sided with the Black and Tans during the War of Independence. Especially considering the history of Cork with the Black and Tans, and the RIC were part of it, ”he said.

“I do not think it appropriate that when we recall all the struggles that others have had in Cork and Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, we celebrate the other side.”

Last week Crowe said he boycotted the event, which he described as “historical revisionism that went too far.”

Mr Crowe considered it “wrong to celebrate and praise the RIC”, “an organization that was the strong arm of the British state in Ireland”.

In a statement, Crowe said, “I think all of the government’s government commemorations were appropriate and tasteful, but I see the RIC commemoration as a step too far.

“Another problem I have with the state commemoration is that An Garda Síochána will be of central importance for the entire event.

“The guards have my full and highest respect, but I don’t think they should attempt, historically or ethically, to request any form of descent from the RIC.”

