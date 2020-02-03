advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accused Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin of an “evil” and “deeply offensive” attack on Fine Gael as a party of privilege.

Mr. Martin’s comment about Fine Gael TDs was also “inappropriate for the type of person our Taoiseach wants to be,” said Mr. Varadkar.

Fianna Fáil’s leader told the Sunday Independent that Fine Gaelers did not come from the same “milieu” as the people in his own party.

“They have a more privileged background and have never really had a feel for the workers,” he said.

“Fine Gael has a huge sense of justification and they believe that they have a divine right to rule.”

Mr Varadkar said Fianna Fáil’s leader was trying to bring “class conflicts” into the campaign.

“I think Micheál Martin tried to bring class conflicts into politics, which is a really bad development in Irish politics,” he told RTÉs Today with Sean O’Rourke.

“He’s been doing this for a while about his attacks on us, and they’re really escalating now.”

Mr. Varadkar said the people in Fine Gael came from all walks of life.

The outgoing Dublin Northwest TD Noel Rock comes from Ballymun in the north of Dublin. Secretary of Education Joe McHugh grew up on a small farm in Co Donegal, while Secretary of Health Simon Harris is the son of a taxi driver and a special needs assistant.

At RTÉs News at One, Martin said: “Fine Gael announced from the start that they would attack me from the start. You kept your promise, but it doesn’t work. We now get desperate approaches from Fine Gael, they argue about the place. “

Personal attacks

The Taoiseach also said that Minister of Housing Eoghan Murphy was selected for personal attacks.

“One of the unfortunate things that we have seen in politics in recent years – maybe it has always been, but I think it has worsened in recent years – is the extent to which politicians have been very difficult Doing tasks, being personally targeted to do so, “he said.

“I think that’s wrong. Eoghan Murphy has been the Department of Housing for two and a half years – he certainly didn’t cause the housing shortage.

“It was caused by others a very long time ago. Under his leadership, the number of new homes in the country has more than doubled, property prices are falling, 15,000 people have been helped to buy their first home, and finally the number of homeless is falling. “

However, Mr Varadkar admitted that he could not justify the current number of homeless people in Ireland.

“I cannot justify the fact that almost 10,000 people are homeless in our country – that cannot be justified,” he said.

“It’s a stain on our society. It is a problem that the government has been working really hard on in recent years.

“It emerged from our real estate crisis and we are finally seeing the first progress. Nobody wants children to wake up in shelters or do their homework on a hotel bed. “

Fine Gael has been tackling the largest social housing program for years to solve the problem, he said.

About the homeless man who was critically ill at the hospital last month when the tent he was on on the Dublin Grand Canal was raised during an industrial vehicle cleanup, Mr. Varadkar said he had not visited and did not know whether Mr. Murphy had visited him.

“I just regret that it happened and I just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Waterways Ireland and Dublin City Council are “reviewing their procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” added Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael has made Ireland a more modern and compassionate country since it came to power nine years ago, and Fianna Fáil’s election would mean “setbacks”.

