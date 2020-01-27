advertisement

According to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the British’s ignorance of Ireland was “very badly exposed” during the Brexit negotiations.

Varadkar told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the Irish understand a lot about Britain, but the opposite is not the case.

He criticized Britain’s political classes for ignoring Ireland, even though Britain had a “very colonial history”.

He suggested that the British underestimated the extent to which France and Germany would assist Ireland in the Brexit negotiations.

“There were people in Great Britain who thought that France, Germany and Great Britain would meet at a big summit and tell the smaller countries what is what. This is not how the 21st century works. The European Union certainly does not work that way.”

Mr. Varadkar also revealed details of the secret summit he had held with Liverpool’s British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in October. It has broken the deadlock on Brexit.

rapport

There the two agreed on a deal that would not mean a hard border in Ireland and would instead lead the border along the Irish Sea.

Mr. Varadkar described the relationship between the two men.

“I think it’s really a simple story. There were two men in a room in Wirral who talked alone for more than an hour, ”he said.

“We got down to business and talked about Turkey. Sometimes when you do these things without officials present, it is easier. It was one of those strange conversations in which the Prime Minister said, “My staff will kill me for saying that. But if I say that, what would you say back? If I go on with it, would you go on with it? “

“We quickly realized that we have common goals and that we can work together. That was a crucial moment in Wirral. Although not everything was settled on that day, I knew that it looked promising when I left Liverpool Airport. ”

The Taoiseach said that the EU would have a stronger hand in the upcoming trade negotiations and that a trade agreement could not be agreed in parts.

“We have a population and market of 450 million people, around 60 in the UK. So if you have two teams playing against each other, who do you think has the stronger team?” He asked.

“The final deal and the new relationship must be comprehensive. This is always the case with such relationships. When I hear people talk about Piecemeal, it sounds a bit like eating cake. You can make a trade deal for those areas where you have an advantage and none where you have no advantage. That is not fair and will not work in Europe. ”

He suggested that Mr. Johnson’s view that a trade deal could be closed by the end of December was too optimistic and that there could be an extension to close the deal.

Britain will leave the European Union on Friday evening at 11 p.m.

