The first TV debate between the heads of state and government between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, takes place on Wednesday evening on Virgin Media One.

Pat Kenny will be the moderator of the debate that will take place earlier than expected in the 2020 general election campaign.

In addition to direct discussions between Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin, RTÉ Television and Virgin Media will also host the debates of multi-party leaders.

The state broadcaster has reaffirmed that it will not include Sinn Féins President Mary Lou McDonald in the Prime Ministerial debate scheduled for February 4.

Sinn Féin is consulting his lawyers and will write RTÉ about his decision to have only Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin as participants in the Prime Time debate.

RTÉ announced that the first leaders’ debate on Monday, January 27, about Claire Byrne Live will involve leaders from various political parties.

“When moving closer to election reporting, the RTÉ election control group takes into account objective and impartial criteria such as the results of the last comparable elections (in this case the general election 2016) and the results of midterm elections such as the 2019 local and local elections,” a spokeswoman said by RTÉ. “Other factors are also taken into account in RTÉ reporting on the campaign.”

Sinn Fein’s election manager, Pearse Doherty, should write to RTÉ management and immediately ask the broadcaster to reconsider their decision.

Ms. McDonald said on Sunday: “Almost half of the voters will never vote for Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.”

“It is wrong that the national broadcaster excludes so many votes,” she said. “It is a farce to say that there can be a two-party debate that is practically identical in political terms and a two-man debate that has been in the government for four years in the trust and supply agreement.

“It is not about me and it is not even about Sinn Féin. You cannot decide that you attach more weight to the voice of one part of the people than the other. I was surprised at how much people raised this issue with me.

“It is unfair to exclude other voices. We will take it hard.”

