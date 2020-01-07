advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil boss Micheál Martin are expected to meet on Thursday evening to discuss the timing of the general election and the end of the trust and supply agreement.

The meeting will take place in Dublin, although the time and location are not yet known.

Under the trust and supply agreement, Fianna Fáil has underpinned the minority government led by Fine Gael since e2016.

It is increasingly speculated that the election date will be within weeks rather than months. Some Fine Gael TDs believe that an election will be held in February.

The cabinet will hold a special disability meeting in Marino, Dublin on Thursday. The venue is located in the constituency of Finian McGrath, Minister of State for Disabled Affairs.

Fine Gael ministers and ministers of state will hold a meeting on Friday morning, followed by an afternoon meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Mr. Varadkar had convened similar sessions at the beginning of the Dáil sessions, but the party’s TDs are increasingly of the opinion that he may schedule a February election. Some TDs and candidates were also sent election card templates last night.

It is believed that Mr. Varadkar privately told people he wanted the Stormont institutions to work again before the elections. The ongoing Stormont talks have a deadline of January 13 to succeed, or new elections in Northern Ireland are scheduled.

There was some speculation in Fine Gael that if the northern talks were successfully completed, Mr. Varadkar could meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Belfast to oversee Stormont’s restoration, and that the couple could hold a Brexit meeting and the future of the British-Irish relations.

Such a background, according to some sources from Fine Gael, would offer him a platform to hold an election.

In a letter, Mr. Varadkar asked Mr. Martin to vote with the government instead of abstaining from voting on some Dáil votes.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness has announced that he will vote against the government if it is faced with a motion of no confidence. Mr. Varadkar has also asked Mr. Martin to agree a local property tax reform.

The inquiries are considered politically difficult for Mr. Martin, prompting many TDs to believe that Mr. Varadkar is preparing the ground for a February election.

When the elections are scheduled, the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will take part in a general head-to-head election debate. For the first time in 13 years, the leaders of the two parties have said goodbye.

Both Mr. Varadkar and Mr. Martin are interested in having a one-to-one discussion during the upcoming campaign.

Mr Martin has already announced that he would like to have a direct debate with Mr Varadkar during the campaign. And top personalities from Fine Gael have confirmed that Varadkar supports such an encounter.

Well-placed Fine Gael personalities said they were open to two television debates: one between all party leaders, including Sinn Féin, Labor, the Greens, and possibly others, and one between the two candidates for Taoiseach.

If confirmed, this would be the first direct debate between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders since Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny appeared on RTÉ television a week before the 2007 general election.

Several party leaders took part in the election campaign debates in 2016 and 2011.

The wishes of the two party leaders depend on the setting of the RTÉ and Virgin Media channels. A RTÉ spokeswoman said: “The RTÉ Election Steering Committee will make all decisions related to the debates on RTÉ. A variety of factors are considered and decisions have not yet been made. “

A spokeswoman for Virgin Media said plans for general electoral reporting were being drawn up, with the heads of state and government debate at the heart of the reporting.

