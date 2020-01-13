advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have set up their booths for the general election, which is expected to take place early next month.

Mr. Varadkar will seek to dissolve the 32nd Dáil this week.

On Sunday, he announced violently that he would call an election in the coming days, as Dáil’s rigorous arithmetic meant that circumstances had changed since he previously said he wanted to go to the poll in May.

“I will end any uncertainty as soon as I can,” Varadkar told RTÉs This Week before adding that the cabinet in its current form will meet on Tuesday and the Dáil will return on Wednesday after the Christmas break.

Internal Fine Gael speculation points to an election day on Friday, February 7, although the following Friday, February 14, is also mentioned.

However, Mr. Varadkar has not given precise details of his plans. Political speculation also suggested that he might seek to dissolve President Michael D Higgins’ Dáil on Wednesday or Thursday.

Varadkar will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Belfast on Monday, where they will talk about the restored Stormont institutions, British-Irish relations and future trade relations. He will also meet with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Dublin on Wednesday.

The Taoiseach wanted to portray Fine Gael as the party best able to continue economic growth and manage the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.

“Over the next five years, we can look forward to building a much better country where we can invest more in infrastructure, housing and health, where we can invest in public services, where we can cut taxes and return more money in people’s pockets, ”said Mr. Varadkar.

“Everything is now possible. But it is only possible if it is well managed and public finances are well managed and we are the people who are best able to do it, not the people who have failed in the past. ”

Dream of home ownership

Mr. Martin told the Irish Times that there would be an “avalanche with a fine Gael spin” in the coming weeks.

“However, some key factors cannot be broken down and form the basis for this choice,” he said.

“An entire generation of people has forgotten the dream of home ownership. And across the country, families are simply afraid that their relatives will need to be hospitalized because the record number of people with shopping carts and the support of those who work at the forefront are insufficient. “

A government minister described some members of the Greens as “madmen”, suggesting that sparrings could appear in the election campaign.

Minister of State for Local Government, John Paul Phelan, made a speech on Saturday evening at an IFA dinner in his hometown Kilkenny.

According to a source present, Mr. Phelan said: “There are many good people in the Green Party, but some are crazy.”

The Greens in Dublin, Rathdown TD Catherine Martin, replied: “This is a linguistic disappointment from a minister. If this is the type of campaign that Fine Gael is running, I don’t think voters will thank them for it. “

