Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will meet in Dublin on Thursday evening as general elections take place next month.

The timing and location of the meeting is unknown, but leaders will discuss the conclusion of the trust and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and the date for the next election. The 2016 agreement held the minority government led by Fine Gael in power when Fianna Fáil agreed to abstain from the main Dáil votes.

Speculation about Fine Gael is increasing. The Taoiseach may have scheduled an early election for the next month, with February 7 or 14 being largely discussed by the TDs. However, Mr. Varadkar has kept his lawyer largely public and private.

In the past few days, Mr. Martin has stated that there is “no question” for his party to vote for the government, as requested by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who asked Mr. Martin to help the government with some Dáil votes when an agreed election date has been set.

However, Mr. Martin told Newstalk that he would not change his position because Fianna Fáil abstained only on certain votes and would not support the government. This creates a confrontation between the two at their Thursday evening meeting.

“There is no question that Fianna Fáil takes this position, he knows that,” said Mr. Martin, adding that Mr. Varadkar should use independent or smaller party support if he needed to compile the numbers in the Dáil.

Before the meeting of the two men, the cabinet meets in Northern Dublin on Thursday.

Disability issues are discussed at the cabinet meeting in Marino, Dublin. The venue – the Marino Institute of Higher Education – is in the Dublin Bay North constituency of the Minister of State for the Disabled, Finian McGrath.

The meeting will also hear proposals for setting up a new media regulation and replacement authority for Ireland. The plans are presented to the cabinet by Richard Bruton, Minister of Communication.

Bruton is expected to ask colleagues to approve a new media commission, including online operators. A fee from media operators is put up for discussion by Mr. Bruton, although sources say that the exact details have not yet been finalized. It is expected that Mr. Bruton will apply for approval to prepare a general draft law, which means that the proposals are at a very early stage.

Also in the cabinet, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe should seek approval to spend hundreds of millions of euros a year over the next five years as a buffer against the expected decline in corporate tax revenues.

Sources said Mr. Donohoe’s move would be in addition to any money earmarked for the state’s “rainy day fund,” which currently totals 1.5 billion euros.

Donohoe is also expected to update official 2020 economic forecasts. The Treasury’s forecasts for the Budget Day forecast GDP growth of 0.7 percent in 2020, but the 2020 budget was based on the risk of a no-deal Brexit this year, a risk that is now over.

However, the sources stressed that additional money is not used to increase spending on new policies such as tax cuts or welfare increases.

