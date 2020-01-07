advertisement

The heads of state and government of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will hold a direct general election debate. For the first time in 13 years, the heads of state and government of the two parties have said goodbye.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil Chairman Micheál Martin are interested in having a personal debate during the upcoming campaign.

Messrs Varadkar and Martin are expected to meet later this week to discuss the timing of the elections. They will also discuss an end to the trust and supply agreement, an agreement under which Fianna Fáil supports the minority government led by Fine Gael.

Mr. Varadkar said on Monday he hoped to see Mr. Martin by the end of the week. The cabinet will hold a special disability meeting in Marino, Dublin on Thursday. The venue is located in the constituency of Finian McGrath, Minister of State for Disabled Affairs.

Fine Gael ministers and ministers of state will hold a meeting on Friday morning, followed by an afternoon meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Mr. Varadkar had convened similar sessions at the beginning of the Dáil sessions, but the party’s TDs are increasingly of the opinion that he may schedule a February election. Some TDs and candidates were also sent election card templates last night.

It is believed that Mr. Varadkar privately told people he wanted the Stormont institutions to work again before the elections. The ongoing Stormont talks have a deadline of January 13 to succeed, or new elections in Northern Ireland are scheduled.

There was some speculation in Fine Gael that if the northern talks were successfully completed, Mr. Varadkar could meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Belfast to oversee Stormont’s restoration, and that the couple could hold a Brexit meeting and the future of the British-Irish relations.

Such a background, according to some sources from Fine Gael, would offer him a platform to hold an election.

In a letter, Mr. Varadkar asked Mr. Martin to vote with the government instead of abstaining from voting on some Dáil votes.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness has announced that he will vote against the government if it is faced with a motion of no confidence. Mr. Varadkar has also asked Mr. Martin to agree a local property tax reform. The inquiries are considered politically difficult for Mr. Martin, prompting many TDs to believe that Mr. Varadkar is preparing the ground for a February election.

First one-on-one discussions since 2007

Mr Martin has already announced that he would like to have a direct debate with Mr Varadkar during the campaign. And the best Gael personalities have confirmed that Mr. Varadkar wishes such an encounter with Mr. Martin.

Well-placed Fine Gael personalities said they were open to two television debates: one between all party leaders like Sinn Féin, Labor, the Greens, and possibly others, and one between the two candidates for Taoiseach.

If confirmed, this would be the first direct debate between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil leaders since Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny appeared on RTÉ television a week before the 2007 general election. Several executives took part in the election campaign debates in 2016 and 2011.

The wishes of the two party leaders depend on the setting of the RTÉ and Virgin Media channels. A RTÉ spokeswoman said: “The RTÉ Election Steering Committee will make all decisions related to the debates on RTÉ. A variety of factors are considered and decisions have not yet been made. “

A spokeswoman for Virgin Media said plans for general electoral reporting were being drawn up, with the heads of state and government debate at the heart of the reporting.

