Getting kicked out twice in a season is bad enough – how about twice in a single game? Fuenlabrada midfielder Cristobal Marquez will be one of the few who know exactly what that feels like.

Cristobal was at the center of one of the season’s most unusual events on Sunday, when Fuenla Girona hosted at Estadio Fernando Torres in Spain’s Segunda division.

With a 1-0 deficit from Fuenla, there seemed to be a serious blow when Cristobal was dismissed after a collision with captain Alex Granell from Girona.

However, after a VAR check, Cristobal’s red card was downgraded to the yellow card and he had to be taken out of the host’s changing room.

Do we cry or laugh or both?

Cristobal was dispatched with a direct red. VAR tips it over, they have to get him out of the locker room.

He comes back, meets Stuani, gets his second yellow and is sent off again

pic.twitter.com/75zAC5FqPu

– Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) February 2, 2020

Fuenla’s joy was short-lived, however, since the nonsense was just beginning.

On the way back to the field, Cristobal pointed to Granell, made a speaking gesture, and then got into an argument with him – the couple went head to head.

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera showed both a yellow card and then Cristobal’s second red card of the day.

Fuenla’s trainer Miguel Chamorro then followed Cristobal back to the dressing room after he was shown a red card for his protests.

There shouldn’t be a VAR deferment this time, and Fuenlabrada was defeated 0-1 – Cristhian Stuani with the deciding goal.

Cristobal can at least console himself by being involved in one of the most bizarre red card incidents that have ever been seen.

