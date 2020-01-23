advertisement

TORONTO – Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 on Wednesday night and extended their winning streak to five.

Norman Powell added 18 points, Marc Gasol shot 7 for 7 and ended with 17 points, and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each scored 16 when the Raptors won their 15th consecutive home game against the 76ers.

Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 76 and narrowly missed his second triple double in a row. However, Simmons had only two points and a rebound in the fourth quarter when the Philadelphia streak was over in four games.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 17 and Matisse Thybulle 13 for the 76.

Philadelphia stayed 93:90 behind after Simmons scored 4:26 minutes back in the fourth quarter. Toronto responded with a 10-0 run in the next three minutes when the Sixers missed five shots.

Harris ended the drought with two free throws in the last minute, but it was too late for the 76s.

Philadelphia made five 3 points in the fourth, but shot 7 for 19 in total.

Sixers guard Josh Richardson tensed his left Achilles tendon while trying to steal the first and didn’t come back. Richardson missed six games in late November and early December due to a hamstring injury.

Korkmaz and Shake Milton each had a pair of 3 hands in the first and the 76s made seven out of 14 remotely to lead 35-26 after one.

After falling behind at 14 in the first, the Raptors roared back in the second. Toronto took its first lead, 50-49, in a Lowry catch-up with 1:33 in half. Philadelphia shot 4 for 19 a second and went 2 out of 9 from beyond the bow. It was 50-0 at half-time.

VanVleet scored three goals in a row when Toronto ended the third 10-0 and took the lead 76-72.

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons had six assists in the first quarter, as many as the Raptors as a team. Al Horford snatched 10 rebounds but shot 3 for 11 and scored seven points.

Raptors: Powell was unable to extend its career best of five consecutive 20-point games. … F Patrick McCaw had to be brought into the dressing room with a towel in his face after being hit by Norvel Pelle’s arm when he was fighting a rebound in the early second. The Raptors said McCaw was unavailable to return due to a “facial injury”.

