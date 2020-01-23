advertisement

Sierra Canyon guard Vanessa De Jesus was disappointed on Thursday afternoon when she found out that she had not been selected for McDonald’s’ all-American game. But she only focused on the end goal of the season.

“I am disappointed because it was my goal to be McDonald’s All-American this season,” said the Duke. “Now I’m just concentrating on winning another ring.”

Sierra Canyon player No. 1 Vanessa De Jesus will play the final of the CIF Southern Section Open Division against Windward on Saturday, February 23, 2019. (Photo by Frank Perez, contributing photographer)

De Jesus is the reigning CIF-SS Open Division player of the year and was Cal-Hi Sports Ms. basketball finalist after winning Sierra Canyon on the way to a CIF State Open Division title in 2019 for a 33: 1 Had helped record. This is a defeat for league rival Windward in the Southern Section final before avenging the defeat in the SoCal Regional Playoffs a week later.

If De Jesus wants another ring, it is likely that another meeting with Windward will be required this off-season. A preview of this matchup game at Chatsworth on Wednesday night when the teams met for a showdown in the Gold Coast League.

De Jesus hit the game-critical jump shot in overtime to give the Trailblazers a wild 56-54 win over Windward.

“This game is always crazy,” said De Jesus. “The best way to prepare for this game is every year.”

In the last moments the original piece collapsed. De Jesus pulled the ball back within five seconds before delivering a great shot fake and hesitating to free himself for a midfield jumper.

“I knew that (McKayla Williams) strictly protected me. The clock was so low that I knew it was going to bite a forgery, so I hesitated at the 3-point line, looked up at the edge, and it jumped, ”said De Jesus. “I could keep my dribble, get past her, and pull me up.”

The skills of De Jesus are extremely impressive. Their sophisticated, fluid game makes them one of the toughest defense tasks in the country. One of her first moves is a hard dribble to the baseline before pulling up for a 12 to 15 foot shot.

“A piece that we play a lot brings me to the left wing most of the time. I attack this short corner and drive up to the shot. I have perfected it, “said De Jesus.

When opponents make the go-to-move, De Jesus actually makes it easier.

“I have so many other weapons that I can use,” she said, giggling. “I just mix it up. No matter. I will either make a good shot or play a piece. ”

A prominent Texas guard, Ashley Chevalier, had had a knee injury in recent weeks that put more responsibility on De Jesu’s shoulders. She mastered it very well and in many moments slipped from the guard to the point guard. She led the Trailblazers to a 62:56 win over Long Beach Poly without Chevalier or Vanessa Smart – another starter – last week. LB Poly was No. 1 in the state and undefeated at the time against California teams.

Sierra Canyon are currently 19-3. There are five games left in regular time, including a trip to New Jersey to play Rutgers Prep in the Metro Classic. Despite what she has achieved, it is still not enough. She wants all the cutlery that she can get her hands on.

“We don’t regulate ourselves. We want more,” said De Jesus. “You want to win for the school, the team and our trainer.”

