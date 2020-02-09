advertisement

Vanessa Bryant shared an important milestone with fans just two weeks after her teenage husband and daughter were killed when the helicopter they were flying crashed near Calabasas, California.

41-year-old Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (GiGi) died on January 26, along with seven other people, as they traveled to the Mamba Academy for a basketball exercise.

Less than two weeks after the tragic incident, and while she is still grieving for her late husband and daughter, Vanessa appreciates every moment she spends with her family. Yesterday Vanessa posted an adorable video on her Instagram in which her youngest daughter learns to walk.

You can watch the heartwarming video below:

The video shows Vanessa and Kobe’s seven-month-old daughter, Capri Kobe, who, with a little help from her aunt and Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, learns how to stand on her own two feet.

When the Sharia Capri helps sit on the floor again, you can hear Vanessa encouraging her youngest daughter to try again and says, “Do it again. Try again, mom. “

When Capri does, the proud mother cheers her little girl and says, “Woooo! Good job Koko. Well done. Good girl, Mambacita. “This cheering causes the little girl to turn to the camera and smile broadly and giggle to herself while her mother continues to party.

The 37-year-old encourages Capri to get up, and when she does, Vanessa continues to praise her baby and says, “Woooow! Good girl sunshine. I love you.’

The gorgeous video comes just a day after Vanessa has announced a memorial to Kobe and Gigi will be held at the Staples Center on February 24, an event that is expected to sell out quickly.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and her three other daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of all who died in this difficult time. Rest in peace.

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

