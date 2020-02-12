advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Vanessa Bryant expressed sadness and anger in an Instagram post Monday when she coped with the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi and seven others in a helicopter crash last month.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote. “It’s like trying to prevent Kobe from leaving, but my body refuses to accept my Gigi. It will never come back to me.” It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby doesn’t have this opportunity ?! I am so crazy. She had so much to live for. “

Bryant said that she realizes that she has to stay strong for her three surviving daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

The social media post included a video from Slam Magazine in which Kobe Bryant trains her daughter Gianna’s basketball team.

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter, and seven others in Calabasas, California, crashed into a mountain slope at a girl’s basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on January 26.

A public memorial to baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa was scheduled for Monday. Pilots Ara Zobayan and Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton were also killed.

Bryant announced last week that a memorial to the celebration of life would be held at the Staples Center on February 24 to honor her late husband and 13-year-old Gianna.

