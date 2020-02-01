advertisement

Barely three days after the devastating death of her husband Kobe Bryant and a 13 year old girl Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, Vanessa Bryant broke his silence.

On Wednesday evening, Vaness went on social media to make a heartbreaking statement.

“My daughters and I want to thank the millions of people who showed their support and love during this horrible time,” Vanessa wrote in a long post on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the prayers. We really need it. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband, Kobe – the incredible father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna – a loving, thoughtful and wonderful girl, and an incredible sister of Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Vanessa continued: “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their sorrow intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. I am reassured to know that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We have been incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they would be here with us forever. These were our beautiful blessings taken too early. I do not know what our lives have in store for us today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our little girl, Gigi, light us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless – and that is to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug, kiss and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. “

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

Vanessa finished the emotional message asking the public to donate to the families of the other victims on MambaOnThree.org, a fund created by the Mamba Sports Foundation to help support other families affected by the tragedy.

The publication already has more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments.

As previously reported, Bryant, Gianna and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash to the Bryant Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. They have been reported to be attending basketball training.

Praying for Vanessa and her daughters right now.

