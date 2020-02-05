advertisement

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa went to Instagram to pay tribute to her “best friend” and “best dad” in a poignant relapse post.

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others, died in a crazy helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California.

Since the tragic event, millions of honors have been received that commemorate the greatest moments of the basketball icon and wish his family all the best. Today, February 2nd, Vanessa uploaded and wrote a photo of her husband on social media: “I miss you so much.”

The full post reads: “# my best friend # the best dad. I miss you so much.” # cute # sweet #funny #loving #lover. Miss you and say: “Bonjourno principessa / reina”.

She also released an old interview clip asking Bryant to name his best friend, to which he replied, “My wife.”

This comes after the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since the legend’s death against the Portland Trail Blazers. In addition to 20,000 jerseys with Bryant’s number, which were laid out in the spaces of the Staples Center in LA, there were also two free spaces reserved for Bryant and Gianna.

Vanessa uploaded a picture of the places on Instagram and wrote: “Without number 2 there is no number 24.”

Before the game started, LeBron James made a heartfelt speech in honor of his friend, saying that he wanted the evening “a feast of Bryant’s vast, illustrious life and career, through blood, sweat and tears”.

You can see James’s speech in the video below:

This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, collapsed body, getting up, sitting, the whole, the countless hours, the determination to be as big as possible. Tonight we’re celebrating the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we’ve seen in the past three years.

Vanessa has since launched the MambaOnThree Fund, a fundraiser launched by the Mamba Sports Foundation to help other grieving families.

More than three million people have also signed a petition asking the NBA to “immortalize” Bryant in the form of a new logo.

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

