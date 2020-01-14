advertisement

Kurt and Diane Schuler have always had a love of adventure and the great outdoors. Years ago, they were the proud owners of a motorhome, but this mode of transportation no longer suited their way of life.

Now they are the proud owners of a VanDoIt, a versatile Ford Transit modular van that offers modern and compact living space, giving them the freedom to take and leave. Kurt says, “It’s not sitting in storage 90% of the time, then it comes out when we want to use it.” I use it every day to and from work. “

They made the purchase in September and have seen so many incredible places before. When they visited VanDoIt’s facilities in Kansas City, Missouri, they then headed further west, visiting New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

advertisement

“So far, it definitely outperforms our motorhome in terms of fun and excitement with the outdoors,” says Diane.

The couple is part of a larger movement to get people to put their phones on and immerse themselves in nature. Kurt explains, “I’m not going to live forever and as long as I still have the courage and the vigor, I have to go out and do these things.”

If you want more information, contact dianeandkurt@gmail.com or follow their journey on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michiganvandoinit.7792052 or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michiganvandoinit/

advertisement