advertisement

The new year is upon us, with all the excitement and potential stress that may come with it. As you reflect on the last 12 months and look forward to 2020, give yourself the opportunity to be healthy. Mind, body and soul.

Remember that each of us has our own definition of health and the journey to your optimal health will be unique to you and your circumstances. Avoid comparing yourself to anyone else. Instead, focus on what is important to you and create your own plan. Asking to change yourself or how you do things often means judgment, a belief you have failed. Often, the first choice made on New Year’s Eve is to get in shape or lose weight. Instead of feeling bad about how you look or feel, and focus on “changing what’s bad,” turn your attention to shifting things to get what you want. Look at what is working and how you can add things to your life that will move you in a positive direction.

Consider the following three concepts as you look at your future plans.

advertisement

1. Thoughts

This year, commit to spending time on your mental attitude and thoughts that may hinder you from reaching your goals. Take an attitude of abundance rather than limitation. Limiting yourself can sabotage you in achieving your goals. Look at what you can achieve and what you want to do. Pay attention to your inner voice. Learn and practice techniques to help you focus your mind when negative thoughts or self-limiting beliefs turn you on. Here are some simple techniques to stay focused on your goals.

Breathe. Take a long deep breath in and out to settle your mind. A moment to breathe helps to restore your mind and body.

Take a minute. Make a conscious break throughout the day. Taking a one-minute mini vacation can help you recharge. Just close your eyes and breathe. Allow your mind to calm down.

Meditate. Observe your thoughts and internal conversation. If your thoughts are not conducive to the results you want, stop and regulate the thinking.

2. Time

Be smart with your time. When it comes to finding time to exercise, look at the things in your life that are wasting time. Can you get rid of one of these things in favor of exercise?

Consider how much time you can really devote to training. Even a short workout is better than none. Baby steps lead to great success. Just get started!

Be smart in your exercise choice. While every move is good, deliberate training will bring you better results in less time. Depending on your goals and desired outcome, do not waste time on things that do not lead you to your destination. Really look at what you want to achieve in your health and fitness plan. For example, if you only have 10 minutes for strength training, choose the best exercises to give you multiple benefits at once. Ride hard in the cycle class and the dancing gap moves over the bike. Walk or run at a pace that challenges you.

Try adding a new activity to your life. The body is incredibly adaptable. By changing activities, you get better long-term results. It doesn’t mean that you need to change everything about your workout routine, but adding something new can make a fundamental difference to your outcome.

3. The temptation

Before you are tempted by something that does not lead to ultimate health, stop and consider whether it is really worth it. Start a ritual that will take you away from the temptation. Go for a walk, take five deep breaths or get up and stretch. By breaking a thought or pattern, you give yourself a moment to rethink your actions. Sometimes, that’s all it takes.

Come up with a personal mantra to keep you on track. A word or statement that will help you stay focused on living a healthy, strong life. Choose a word or phrase that makes sense to you.

Set your New Year’s resolutions and focus on those that will make you happy and feel better. Be kind to yourself. We are only humans after all and will have obstacles in our pursuit of goals. Give yourself permission to be okay with where you are and keep moving forward on your way. Be nice and have the best year.

Helen Vanderburg, co-owner of The ACADEMY, Fitness, Yoga and Spin Studio is a motivational speaker. Find it online at heavensfitness.com and helenvanderburg.com. Follow him on Facebook / helenvanderburg, Instagram: @hvanderburg

advertisement