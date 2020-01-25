advertisement

Ever wondered what your feet have to endure every day? We rarely pay attention to them, however they will carry us many miles throughout our lives.

The legs are like the foundation of a building. If the foundation is weak, it seriously affects the structure it holds. Therefore, we need to exercise our feet regularly to keep this structure strong.

The foot is a very complex structure: with 23 bones, 33 joints and more than 100 muscles, tendons and ligaments, the foot needs some love. The foot structure is designed to take on a load, transfer forces across the body and be highly adaptable to the environment. It allows us to walk, run, jump and jump. The only one is the first interaction we have on earth. The sensory nerves of the foot continuously collect information about the ground, pressure and temperature. This data collection happens without us thinking about it. Patterns are formed and the feet adapt to the environment. The actual foot structure can change dramatically based on whether you spend your time barefoot on the beach or in boots in the snow. Along with these environmental changes, the sensitivity of our feet to our environments will change.

Foot and leg training should be a part of your regular fitness regimen. Shoes can limit the range of motion and sensitivity of your feet. This is the case for barefoot training and minimalist shoes for fitness efforts versus highly supportive shoes. But remember that you have to walk before running. In other words, if you need support shoes based on your work environments, foot structure, or injuries, consider progress and transition when it comes to building stronger functional feet.

The first step is to get to know your feet. You can make a simple observation or have a professional approach to stretching your legs and feet. On bare feet, observe how you stand. Where do you naturally place the weight? Do you weigh the outside or the inside of your foot? Do you lean forward on the foot ball or heel? Next, observe how you walk when you are barefoot. Do the feet and ankles feel stiff or does the foot easily roll from heel to foot?

Add leg mobility and strengthening exercises to your daily routine. Start by spending some time barefoot to allow the feet and ankle to go through a full range of motion. Walking barefoot will increase mobility, empathy and strength. Advance from solid shoes to barefoot depending on your comfort level.

Perform specific leg exercises to improve function. Try passive foot spread. In a sitting position, raise one leg and bring one hand under your feet and knit your fingers between your toes. Basically spread your toes out. Hold this and move your foot and ankle in various movements such as pointing fingers or bending your foot.

Perform toe-to-toe exercises without the use of your hands grabbing your toes off the floor as you stand or lower your toes to create space between each foot. Next, work your finger and toe muscles by lifting and lowering only the big toes. Then raising and lowering four feet.

Massage your foot with a small massage ball or tennis ball. In a standing or sitting position, place the ball under your feet. Rotate the foot ball, bow and heel. This will stimulate the sensory nerves and increase circulation in the legs. The pressure should be moderate and painless.

Tighten the arch of your foot by placing a towel on the floor and using your foot to stack the towel on a ball.

Include simple and effective stretches of the legs and feet in your daily routine. In standing or sitting position, take the upper part of your foot towards the floor. With your toes raised back, you feel the stretch all over the top of your foot and toe. Then roll up to the bottom of your foot and bend your knee as you hold your heel to the floor. Feel the stretch sensation across the lower leg, back of the leg and litter. You can hold each of the stretches or dynamically move the upper leg to the heel in slow rhythmic motion.

Stimulate your feet by walking on different surfaces. There are numerous tools you can use if you are unable to walk off bare feet. Reflexological mats or pebble mattresses are good alternatives.

Finally, include balance training in your fitness routine. Single leg balance exercises are a great place to start. Then move on to more advanced exercises like standing on a moving board, BOSU or balancing pad.

If your feet hurt at the end of the day, start showing them some love. If you have foot problems, injuries and pathologies that affect your ability to exercise, consult a foot care specialist before trying any exercise program.

Helen Vanderburg, co-owner of ACADEMY, Fitness, Yoga and Spin Studio, is a motivational and wellness speaker. Find it online at heavensfitness.com and helenvanderburg.com.

