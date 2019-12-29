advertisement

(Black Press Files)

Vancouver taxi driver killed in alcohol crash believed to be one factor: police

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the collision

A taxi driver has died after a car sharing car collided with a Yellow Cab in a possible alcohol-fueled crash Sunday morning in Vancouver.

According to police, the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1 Road and Renfrew Road. Police believe a car2go may have had a Yellow Cabin advantage after flashing a red light on Route 1 and Renfrew Road.

The collision force sent a taxi to the Royal Bank in the southeast corner of the intersection.

The drivers of both cars were taken to hospital and the 28-year-old taxi driver was pronounced dead. The car2go driver remains in hospital with serious injuries and two taxi passengers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the collision, and the police guard is investigating because authorities believe the car2go driver could have avoided a CounterAttack roadblock prior to the collision.

Anyone who has seen the crash is asked to call police at 604-717-2012.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

