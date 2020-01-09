advertisement

Vancouver senior police officer paused for relations with subordinates

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, prompting an investigation into the misconduct

Office dealing with complaints against borough police in B.C. has ordered the dismissal of a senior Vancouver officer for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate who took his own life.

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner said Thursday that Sgt. David Van Patten should no longer have his job after an external review by the New Westminster Police Department

The new officer, Const. Nicole Chan, who worked for the department for nine years in human resources, died by suicide in January 2019. Her family insisted her relationship with Van Patten exacerbated her existing mental health struggles.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police Complaints Andrea Spindler called the issue “serious and tragic”. No further details were given.

Officers facing dismissal may request a review of the decision by a retired judge through a public hearing. It is unclear if Van Patten has done so.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are thinking about suicide, please call the Suicide Center hotline at BC Crisis Center at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Suicide Prevention Service Canada free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicecanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood swings, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance abuse.

