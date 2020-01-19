advertisement

Vancouver Police are investigating after the city’s second homicide in less than 24 hours.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, police said a 45-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Gastown early in the morning.

advertisement

Police said they arrive on scene around 1:30 a.m. after paramedics were unable to resuscitate the woman.

No one has been arrested and police said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

In a separate incident, police found a man dead in the Marine Gateway parking lot at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police investigate after man found dead in vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500 or if they would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement