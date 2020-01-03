advertisement

Vancouver Police Investigate Deadly Attack on Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day

The suspect and victim are believed to have had some interactions before the attack, police say

Vancouver Police are investigating a serious assault that led to the deadly shooting at Oppenheimer Park on New Year’s Day, marking the city’s first homicide of the year.

In a news release Friday, police said officers responded to the park shortly before 1 p.m. where a man was attacked near a basketball court in the northeast corner of the park.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Jesus Cristobal-Esteban, was taken to hospital, where he fell unconscious. He died the next day.

The culprit remains at large and police do not have a suspect identity at this time. Investigators believe the suspect and victim had some sort of interaction before the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD homicide unit at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

This is the second suicide in Metro Vancouver since January 1, the next occurrence in Surrey.

