Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2020 after a man was found dead in a vehicle Saturday night.

Police said the man was found by a bystander in the Marine Gateway Cineplex parking lot near Southwest Marine Drive and Cambie Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

As of Sunday morning, the man has not been identified and no one has been arrested. Police do not think there is a danger to the public. This is Vancouver’s second reported homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

