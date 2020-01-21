advertisement

The tale of a dinosaur reunion at Victoria International Airport has taken the world by storm.

In June, Black Press Media reported on a warm-hearted video posted by local mom, Tabitha Cooper. Cooper’s two young sons, Owen and Ethan, were dressed in inflatable dinosaur gear to try to surprise their grandmother as they took her to the arrival gates. Two years earlier, Grandma had done the same for them when they visited her in Toronto.

But the jokes turned into jokes in Victoria; Grandma had packed her dress as her carry-on item, and had been helped by airport staff to help her get the suit on arrival.

The hilarious reaction from the boys was a dino-dance reunion, which was well received at the time on Facebook.

But thanks to the mysterious Internet algorithms, the reunion saw a worldwide rebuild around Christmas time, and soon the video went viral.

“It’s gone crazy, I don’t know what happened or how,” Cooper said. “I had 15 friend requests a day, and people in China and Australia were sending me messages.”

The 40-second video appeared on media worldwide, reportedly including the BBC, and garnered tens of thousands of views on social media channels.

Cooper said she’s not technically cute and didn’t think about licensing the video when she posted it, so it’s not something she didn’t make any money from.

“Too bad, but I didn’t know it would ever go viral,” she said. “But it’s alright, I’m just happy that people are enjoying it.”

For her eight-year-old son, Ethan, the experience has been great.

“It’s fun; we’ve been in the news a lot and been on the radio,” he said. “My friends didn’t believe me, but then the director actually came in and said congratulations on the presence of this news.”

Cooper said the video’s popularity has only increased the antenna for grandmother visits, though the boys have yet to iron out their future plans.

“There will be dinosaurs in the future,” she said. “I’m not sure it’s going to be that popular, but it’s definitely going to be fun.”

