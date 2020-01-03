advertisement

A Saanich mother got a big confused running ticket on New Year’s Day, and her lawyer says it’s priceless.

Brittney Taylor, a psychology student at the University of Victoria and single mom, came to a stop at a red light near the intersection of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue around 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 and touched her cellphone – which she said was “safely mounted” on her dash – to change the song.

advertisement

TOT OTHER case of police officers who do not understand cellphone law. She was listed for violating a license restriction when she has a Class 5 license, and therefore no electronic device restriction.

This officer needs better education and the ticket must be canceled. https://t.co/wyTXCUtDpB

– Kyla Lee (@IRPlawyer) January 1, 2020

Taylor was stopped by an officer from the Integrated Traffic Safety Unit in the Regional District who urged her to retire. The official clarified that Taylor would be issued a $ 368 ticket for “moving” on her phone and four points of demerit on her license for a total of $ 578. She said the officer explained that if she simply answered the phone, she would be allowed to press up to 10 buttons.

Taylor stressed that her car registration was “completely clean” prior to the incident. She has been driving for more than 10 years without a hitch and always makes sure to wear a car seat belt, steer the speed limit and keep her cellphone mounted in her box.

READ ALSO: What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.

“He gave me the ticket after checking my record and specifically said how my record was immaculate without priors,” Taylor said, noting that it would have fallen into tears for the cost of the ticket. “I’m a struggling student who goes to the food bank every month and tries to keep a roof over my daughter’s head.”

Taylor’s father, who was in the passenger seat at the time, asked the officer why she was not receiving a warning as she had a clean driving record. The officer told them there is a “gray area” in the displaced driving laws and that Taylor could challenge the fine in court.

Following the incident, Taylor was taken to Twitter to express her anger and Vancouver-based Instant Street Prohibition lawyer Kyla Lee responded.

Lee wrote that the ticket had to be canceled because it was issued for violating a Class 7 restriction – the use of an electronic device while driving – under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) which does not apply to Taylor’s Class 5 license.

“The whole ticket itself is invalid and the information the offer gave her is incorrect,” Lee told Saanich News.

READ ALSO: Unclear laws to blame cup holder cellphone: lawyer

She noted that under the MVA, there is zero tolerance for the use of electronic equipment for Class 7 and N drivers with a Class 7 license. is track-mounted and voice-activated or can respond with one touch.

Lee emphasized that the lack of clarity surrounding the law is the reason people end up violating it or not marking it wrong.

“This gray area of ​​distracted driving needs to be addressed immediately,” Taylor said.

After speaking with Lee – who thinks he is one of the few people who fully understand the law as he has done it hundreds of times – Taylor decided to oppose the ticket.

Lee stressed that the legislation would have to be amended by B.C. government, but does not see what will happen soon. For now, she is happy to act as a resource for people trying to navigate the regulations and is open to calls and messages via Twitter and Instagram.

Saanich News reached out to the Traffic Safety Unit at CRD for comment.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement